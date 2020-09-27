Wedding: Joseph — Munie

Jessica Louise Munie and Luke Joseph were married on August 29 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Augusta. Officiating at the nuptial mass was Father Brian O’Shaughnessy, assisted by Mr. Bill Harper.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Julie Munie of North Augusta, and the groom is the son of Carmel and Jaya Joseph of Augusta.
Maid of Honor was the bride’s sister, Stephanie Munie. Bridesmaids were Alysse Edwards, Karmen Elsen, Cara Joseph, Jessica Lawton, and Kolyse Wagstaff.
Best Man was James Williams. Groomsmen were Denton Boone, Michael Cheng, Nix Duncan, Aex Heyaya, and Mitchell Lynn.
Wedding music was provided by organist Jose Reyes-Ortiz and vocalist Marian Visintainer.
The wedding reception was held at the Marion Hatcher Center in Augusta.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of Aquinas High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of South Carolina and her Master of Physician Assistant from Augusta University. She was most recently employed by North Atlanta Primary Care as a Physician Assistant.
The groom is a 2011 graduate of Aquinas High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Georgia and his Doctor degree from Emory University. He started his medical residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) in Internal Medicine.
Following a wedding trip to Florida, the couple now reside in Birmingham, Alabama.