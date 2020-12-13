WEDDING: Huffman – Dyches

Kimberly Anne Dyches of Anderson, S.C., and Robert Blake Huffman of Anderson, S.C., were married Nov. 20, 2020 at Aurora Farms in Greenville, S.C.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Bill Dyches.
The Rev. Sharon K. Hyatt officiated.
The bride is a daughter of Bill and Cynthia Dyches of North Augusta. She is a granddaughter of Mary Stone and the late Louie Cole and Ollie Dyches and the late Doc Dyches Sr.
The groom is the son of Mark and Tammy Huffman of Florence, S.C. He is a grandson of Donald Brookins.
Dana McCurdy of Clemson, S.C., was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were: Katy Dyches Todd of Salisbury, N.C., sister of the bride; Krissy Dyches of Augusta, Ga., sister of the bride; Sarah Hever of Anderson, friend of the bride; Meredith Huffman of Florence, S.C., sister of the groom; Laura Parkinson of Anderson, S.C., friend of the bride; Hannah McGee of North Augusta, S.C., friend of the bride; and Catherine Garrett of Anderson, S.C., friend of the bride.
Josh Rhodes of Dallas, Texas, was the best man.
Groomsmen were: Bryson Fuller of Anderson, S.C., friend of the groom; Tom McGinley of Charlotte, N.C., friend of the groom; Matthew Perham of Clemson, S.C., friend of the groom; Jarryd Royle of Columbia, S.C., friend of the groom; Jake Barton of Greenville, S.C., friend of the groom; and Will Dekker of Greenville, S.C., friend of the groom.
Following a reception at Aurora Farms, the couple left for a wedding trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
They will reside in Anderson, S.C.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of North Augusta High School. She is a graduate of Anderson University with a degree in nursing. She is employed by AnMed Health as an ICU nurse.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of West Florence High School. He is a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in psychology. He is employed by Pack IQ.