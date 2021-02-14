WEDDING: Barge – Neal

Summer Neal of North Augusta and Matthew Barge of North Augusta were married Feb. 13, 2021 at Southern Oaks Event Venue.
The bride was given in marriage by Mark Neal.
The Rev. Lauren Duncan officiated.
The bride is a daughter of Mark and Cynthia Neal of North Augusta. She is a maternal granddaughter of James and Francis Thompson.
The groom is a son of Scott and Lisa Barge of Beech Island. He is a maternal grandson of Brad and Mae Cole and a paternal grandson of Harold and June Barge.
Savannah Neal of North Augusta was the maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Lauren Duncan, Deanne Harvey, Alexa McInvaille, Lauren Feathers, Cheyenne Lamar and Shelby Beal.
Lance Beck of Warrenville was the best man.
Groomsmen were Russell Garrett, Will McInvaille, Jacob Nelson, Dean Briley and Jacob Wilkie.
Bristol Beck of Warrenville was the flower girl.
Following a reception at Southern Oaks Event Venue, the couple left for a wedding trip to Las Vegas.
They will reside in North Augusta.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of North Augusta High School. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in public health. She is a student at Augusta University.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Elida High School. He is employed by the local ISO.