Volunteers help prepare for Christmas in Hopelands with light bulb day

On Wednesday morning, parks employees and volunteers began screwing the bulbs into place ahead of Christmas in Hopelands this year – literally – for the annual light bulb installation day in preparation for the event.
Two miles worth of lights – over 100,000 lights – illuminate Hopelands Gardens each December for the holiday event.
Light bulb day was rescheduled early Wednesday due to rain, but volunteers still showed up and got the ball rolling. It was rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
“I like to be part of the community, and this makes you feel good inside. I love the holidays, and 2020 needs some positivity, so this is good,” said Diane Keene, one of the volunteers who came out to help. This is the second year she’s volunteered to install the light bulbs.
Robert Stow and his wife, Sandy, also came out to help. The Stows and their children visit Christmas in Hopelands every year.
“It’s a joy,” Robert said.
This is the first year he has participated in light bulb day. Usually Sandy and her mom volunteer, but Robert stepped in to help this year, the Aiken native said.
“It’s a treasure; it’s beautiful,” he said of the event.
Christmas in Hopelands will be held from 6-9 p.m. each night Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26-27 this year.
Some changes were made because of the coronavirus pandemic, such as masks and social distancing.
“We’re really glad that we’re going to be able to put it on this year; it’s going to look a little different, but we hope that people will still come out and enjoy the gardens with their family and be safe,” said Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator for City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Christmas in Hopelands is special because people can wander at their own pace and enjoy the serenity of the gardens, she said.
Light bulb day is special each year, too. Coffey said sometimes people are calling to ask when the day will be before the city has a chance to announce it.
People really enjoy it, she said, even though the weather wasn’t kind on Wednesday morning.
Rasheka Gaines, recreation programs supervisor with the city, said volunteers showing up despite the rain shows how important the program is to the community.
“It’s been here 29 years,” Gaines said of Christmas in Hopelands.
“It’s an area where they can come out, families can enjoy one another,” she said.
For more information, visit AikenisMagical.com.