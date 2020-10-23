THIS AND THAT: Who wants to play Remember When?

Remember when?
Don’t you just love it when someone starts a sentence that way? Remember when there were only two TV stations available to watch? Remember when milk was delivered to the front porch? Remember when you had to go to the library to find information for a term paper?
The nostalgists among us often play the game. And I am not immune to its lure.
I do remember when channels 6 and 12 were the only ones that came in on the black-and-white TV in my parents’ home. And we had to walk all the way across the living room to turn a knob if the channel was to be changed.
And I recall hearing the milkman arrive in his distinctive white van to put bottles of milk on the front porch.
The library was another matter. Instead of reaching for a smart phone and calling on the abundant information on the internet, we had to drive downtown and use the research material available. There were encyclopedias, dictionaries and Readers’ Guide to Periodical Literature which told us what magazine or journal had an appropriate article. Tough luck if someone else was using the encyclopedia volume I needed.
Remember when doors were left unlocked? Mother always left the house doors unlocked when she ran errands around town. Dad locked them at night, but other than that it was an open-door policy.
Remember when you could be unreachable? Once the confines of home were left, no one could get in touch because you were beyond the limited tether of the home phone landline. Today we have immediate contact wherever and whenever unless there is the occasional “No service” message on the cellphone.
Remember when we could buy $1 worth of gas and have plenty for a weekend of driving around town? We could get three or four gallons for a buck, but today half a gallon is all that the single will purchase.
Remember when we went outside to play and stayed out almost all day? There was bicycle riding, baseball games to be played, adventures to have with friends. Home was for meals and sleep. Staying inside was a punishment.
Remember when sandwiches were wrapped in wax paper? Because they weren’t air-tight, the bread got a bit hard before lunchtime at school. But that was OK. The wax paper made a superb surface for going down the playground sliding board.
Remember when playgrounds had seesaws and merry-go-rounds? And recess often meant games of marbles – funsies or keepsies? Remember losing your favorite shooter?
Remember when baseball cards were collected because they were your favorite player, not because of the monetary value they might have later?
Remember when dogs roamed freely in the neighborhood? Leash laws didn’t exist, and your down-the-street neighbor’s pooch might stroll into your yard.
Remember when there were no plastic bags for trash disposal? Garbage cans were really smelly. And who can forget the sound of the garbage truck on collection day? It wasn’t so much the sound of the truck as the barking dogs running behind it. Remember when the only things that were recycled were those hand-me-downs from older to younger brothers.
Remember when there were no seatbelts in cars? Your mom or dad thought they could hold their kids back with a well-placed arm across the chest. Remember when cars had only AM radios to keep you company on a trip? And some did not even have that.
Remember when TV stations went off the air following “The Late Show” and didn’t return until 6 a.m. when the national anthem played and the farm report came on? We kids were hopeful that children’s shows would soon follow. Remember Trooper Terry in Augusta and Mr. Knozit in Columbia?
Remember when life was simpler and better? Well, perhaps it really wasn’t. There are aspects of those bygone days that bring a certain longing, but there are advancements that we would not do without. Medicine and technology have taken us to places unimagined 50 years ago.
Today we are typically healthier, overall wealthier and hopefully wiser than we were. But it is fun to play Remember When every once in a while.