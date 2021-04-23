THIS AND THAT: Who are our magical ponies in life?

As a youngster, I loved getting things in the mail addressed to me.
It didn’t happen often – usually only at birthday time – but there was an occasion when I received a regular periodical that I was thrilled with. A subscription to Children’s Digest was a gift from my parents. Styled after the adult version Reader’s Digest, this publication came monthly and was filled with short stories, poems and jokes that suited those of a tender age.
I awaited my magazine near the end of each month and pored over its contents as soon as it arrived. Rather than space my reading so it lasted until the next month, I typically read the entire piece in one sitting.
While all the other writings have been flushed from the trash bin in my mind, there is one story that I recall from that long-ago publication. It had to do with a young Native American boy from a Plains tribe. Without parents, he was left to fend for himself, but he had great dreams.
More than anything, he wanted a pony like the other boys in the tribe. They were able to ride the Plains and even go occasionally in search of buffalo. Not this youngster, however. He played alone near a stream not too far from the tribe’s main camp, often sleeping next to the flowing water.
Since he had no pony of his own, he made a miniature one from the stream’s mud, built a tiny corral for it and a shelter to keep it dry from the rain. And he dreamed. One morning he awoke to find that the tribe had left without him, following the ever-moving herd that sustained them.
He went back to his pony and cried himself to sleep. When he awoke, the pony had magically turned into a live, full-sized animal who spoke to him when the boy slept. That night in the midst of his slumber, he heard the voice of the pony telling him that the pony would help the child become a great hunter, warrior and leader of his people.
All that was required of the boy was that he tend the pony and make sure it had shelter over its head every night.
Mounting his new steed, the boy went off in search of his people who were all amazed at the beautiful animal he rode. Soon the boy was leading the hunting parties, fighting off marauding bands from other tribes and becoming a leader of his nation.
Every night he tended to the pony’s needs and made sure that it had shelter in case it rained. After several years, the child had grown into manhood and was the chief of the tribe, thanks to all that the pony had done for him.
One night he got caught up in a tribal celebration and failed to take care of the pony as he had promised. It rained that night, and when the boy-become-a-man woke up in the morning he found that his pony had turned into the mud from which it was created.
Why that story has stuck with me for 60-plus years, I have no idea. But there it is – a nagging tug deep within my conscience.
“Don’t forget those who helped you on your journey,” it tells me.
And how often do we lose sight of those who have been our teachers, our guides, our mentors, our friends as we move along the path of life? Who do we have in our lives who have made a difference, and what have we done to acknowledge their special role?
This is a story about always remembering those who got us to our personal mountaintops. Who has been your personal “pony” to help in your success? Most of us have many such people to think of and to thank. If you get a chance, give that person a call or send a card.