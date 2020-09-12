THIS AND THAT: Where were you the day the sky fell?

Where were you?
That is a favorite question when people talk about historical events that occurred in their lifetimes. My parents’ generation would ask about the Pearl Harbor attack that propelled this country into World War II.
My classmates would ask that about the news of JFK’s assassination. Where were you? I was in Mr. McDaniel’s world history class at Aiken High School.
Another generation asks that about the Challenger disaster that took the lives of American astronauts. I was in the hallway at Schofield Middle School between classes when my teaching neighbor David Neal told me.
Years later the question was asked about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by terrorists who hijacked airliners. I was in the newsroom at the Aiken Standard helping put out that day’s newspaper. Nineteen years and a day have passed since that moment in our nation’s history, but the memories are as vivid as ever.
I arrived for work that Tuesday morning around 6. That was usual back then when the newspaper was delivered in the afternoon. There was a mid-morning deadline so the papers could get off the press and into the news racks around town before lunchtime.
It appeared to be an easy morning, but exciting morning. Much of the front page was already created with the first-ever South Carolina public school report cards being released. The Department of Education sent the results the day before with an embargo of Tuesday morning, meaning we had a jump on other media outlets that would not publish until the following day.
Managing Editor Tim O’Briant had stayed up all night creating the package of information for the front and inside pages. We were ready for an early press start. The TV in the newsroom was tuned to a 24-hour news channel, and there was something out of New York about a plane that had crashed into one of the Twin Towers.
There was speculation it might have been a small plane that got off course. As the newscaster described the scene and we viewed smoke coming from the tower, Tim and I watched in horror as a jetliner came into view and turned into the second tower.
Our plans for the day’s newspaper instantly changed. Tim started creating a new front page. The report card story was moved to the bottom of 1A, and the inside pages were readjusted.
A report told us of a plane that dove into the Pentagon and another that crashed in Pennsylvania.
“We’re under attack!” Tim said as we watched a changing world unfold on the screen in his office.
Then came word from the Education Department that school report cards were being held back. Don’t print them, we were told. Another change to the front page was made as Tim’s fingers flew furiously to create a new design with huge photo of the burning towers. Inside pages once dedicated to the report cards were scrubbed and filled with every bit of information that came in about the unfolding events.
We were meeting in his office to decide our course of action for the rest of the morning when the first tower collapsed. Another front-page change was in order.
Reporters were on the phone or out in the community to get reactions on this life-altering story. It was reporter Rob Novit’s first day on the job with the Standard, and he was thrown into a hornet’s nest of activity. Tim told him to go to the library and the post office to get comments from people.
New to the community, Rob was eager to get started, but hesitated, “Where are the library and the post office?”
That day he showed us what he would provide in subsequent years – lots of well-crafted stories on important topics.
That was the day that the United States was attacked just as surely as Pearl Harbor was raided 60 years before. It was not an attack on Republicans or Democrats. There was no red state-blue state distinction. Conservatives and liberals and those squarely in the middle made no difference. The perpetrators didn’t care that Black lives matter or that blue lives matter. To them, no lives mattered. We were all targets if we lived under the stars and stripes.
We cringed as we saw images of people in some countries cheer the news of the carnage on American soil. And we became a united country – at least for a while. Catastrophe will do that to people.
Those 25 and older can probably describe in detail their Sept. 11 story. They can recite where they were, who they were with, what they were doing and how it changed them. Where were you the day the sky fell?