THIS AND THAT: What was that about horses and MoonPies?

My favorite Southern author is the late Pat Conroy.
He penned such notable works as “The Great Santini,” “The Lords of Discipline” and “The Prince of Tides” with many of his stories taking place in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. His literary images are so clear you can feel the pluff mud between your toes, smell the salt-laden breeze, hear the cries of gulls along the shore, see multi-colored sunrises and taste the delectable bounty of the Atlantic in his fascinating stories.
But what would the late author think if he were to see Aiken today? The reason for the question is that he paid a visit to our fair city in 1973 and scribed a piece that old-timers might recall. A young Conroy released his famous or infamous – depending on your viewpoint – writing of his perception of Aiken and its people: “Horses Don’t Eat Moonpies.”
Conroy’s “The Water is Wide” was published the previous year, a heralded novel about his experience as a teacher on Daufuskie Island that became a motion picture starring John Voight in 1974.
But it was horses and MoonPies that caught the attention of locals in ’73. The 5,615-word essay from Conroy is part of “Faces of South Carolina: Essays on South Carolina in Transition” edited by Dr. Franklin Ashley who was a USC Aiken English professor at the time.
In “Horses Don’t Eat Moonpies,” Conroy examined an Aiken that was barely two decades into the atomic age. The announcement of the Savannah River Plant was made in 1950, and the community was still in flux as it tried to blend the old established citizenry with the new breed of folks who came from all corners of a post-World War II nation.
Conroy wrote of a sharp divide among the strata within the community. As he saw it, there were five distinct groups in the Aiken area – separate and unequal. The residents of the Winter Colony came from old money in the North and were in town for several months to play their sports and attend elaborate parties. They were not part of the rest of the community and wanted to keep it that way.
There was Old Aiken, those year-round residents who ran the stores, sent their kids to the public schools, attended the local churches and looked to the Winter Colony as a primary source of the community’s livelihood.
The newcomers were the “Duponters,” the original engineers and scientists who operated what was often called the Bomb Plant. They brought their educated minds, their slide rules and their attention to detail. As Conroy saw it, they were not accepted by Old Aiken even though they put money into the pockets of developers, builders and store owners and did so year-round. Their financial impact was greater and more sustainable than the Winter Colony’s.
A fourth category was the Black community, which Conroy believed allowed its best and brightest to leave for greener pastures. He wrote, “the brightest young blacks are bright enough to realize that Aiken, South Carolina is not the town where their talents will be most appreciated. Blacks are still following the drinking gourd north and into the big cities.”
And there were the people of the Valley who relied on the mill economy for their bread and butter and their lives. He called the area “a series of depressing mill towns that cluster along the polluted edges of Horse Creek, a blighted ribbon of water that serves as a large intestine between the towns of North Augusta and Aiken.”
But all of that was nearly half a century ago, and things have changed dramatically. What would Conroy think of the Aiken and Aiken County of 2021?
The Winter Colony is a rich historical note in the symphony of our county. Grand houses, dirt roads and an equine culture have been left as its reminders.
Today it is hard to recognize the difference between Old Aiken and the DuPonters. Those early SRP workers melted into the fabric of the community and raised families who have given birth to two more generations of Aikenites. DuPont left the scene more than 30 years ago, but its DNA remains in the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who live here today.
The newcomers are now the retirees who have brought their energy and vision from four corners of the U.S. to enjoy their golden years and put their indelible mark on the community.
Black women and men in 2021 Aiken play a significant role in the leadership of the county. They are in elected positions, help make decisions on the life of the community, and many of the best and brightest have found fame and fortune right here in their own backyards. Heading north for success is not the first option toward success.
The disparaging remarks about the Valley would have to be altered greatly were Conroy to see that part of the county today. Gone are the mills that for more than a century provided the economic muscle for what we now call Midland Valley. Horse Creek has been cleansed of its toxic deposits with its water today nearly pristine. Those who made their livelihoods in the cotton mills now work making tires or are entrepreneurs establishing their own businesses and going into the professional world.
Yes, much has changed since Conroy wrote about Aiken back in 1973. Would he recognize the place he wrote about back then? What would he write today if he were here? And no, horses still don’t eat MoonPies.