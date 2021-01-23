THIS AND THAT: Was it a dream that meant something?

The dream was so vivid, I had to ask myself if it was real.
Have you ever had a dream like that, so lifelike you think it actually took place?
There were three of us – John, Buist and me – meeting for the first time in decades. Even though we are more than 50 years older now, all three of us in the dream looked like we did back in the 1960s when we first met. In this startlingly realistic real dream, I was telling the other two about my recollection of our first meeting. Not a profound dream, but it was as clear as if they were standing next to me.
Here is a bit of background. It was at the S.C. Methodist Camp, now Asbury Hills, where I landed my first summer job as a counselor. My parents drove me through Greenville and north to the foot of Caesar’s Head. Then a left turn off U.S. Highway 276 put us onto a slender blacktop that seemed too narrow for one car, much less two.
We meandered for half a mile down this lonely road with trees encroaching on both sides before reaching the camp’s health center where I met with Wes, the director who hired me. I was instructed to go to a nearby cabin where some of the early arrivals were settling in.
That summer after my freshman year of college was the first experience of being away from home and family for any extended period, and I knew no one at this place that would be my residence for 10 weeks.
The first person I met when going to the cabin for the male staff members that weekend was John Culp. His was a hulking presence at 6-feet-2 and the frame of a linebacker. He was as friendly and good natured as he was big.
Other staffers came with their belongings and claimed bunks in Cabin 4. When that concrete-block building’s beds were full, other guys moved into Cabin 3. The girls who worked that summer were in cabins 100 yards away.
At some point after dark, a ruckus came as three more fellows arrived. One of them was Buist who along with his brother, Jack, and friend Mike made enough noise to awaken anyone who might have been asleep. They were all familiar with camp and its ways. I was a novice.
That summer was an awakening as I was able to grow socially and spiritually while transitioning into a full-fledged adult who accepts responsibility for his actions and takes charge of his mistakes. I was growing up in many ways. I felt I was valued and had worth.
That summer, John met a female counselor, Peggy, who would become his wife. He completed his degree at South Carolina and became a United Methodist minister, serving for a time at Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken.
Buist was studying at College of Charleston and was already smitten with the love of his life, Jan, who was the waterfront director. She and Ginger performed a canoe demonstration for the new campers shortly after their arrival each Monday afternoon.
Jan and Buist married, and I haven’t seen either of them since our last day together that summer.
Now back to the dream. It was so lifelike that I felt it must be telling me something. But what? I have seen John and Peggy from time to time over the years. But Buist and Jan, important that summer at camp, were off my radar. I decided the dream was telling me to reach out. (Of course, I could be wrong. Maybe it was just a dream.)
That morning I consulted Google and searched for the name – Buist Fanning. It is an unusual enough name that there shouldn’t be too many of them. And it quickly came up. Buist – Dr. Buist – had become a scholar of some renown. For years he taught at Dallas Theological Seminary and is an expert in ancient Greek, an expertise that he has used to delve into books of the Bible in their original language. And he has written a couple of books himself, ones that I am sure are well over my head.
I followed a link to a news story written about Buist when he retired from full-time teaching five years ago. The story mentioned Jan and their four children and dozen grandkids. It talked about their work together and how important their summers at camp were.
After finding his email address, I dashed off a letter to Buist telling him about the dream. With delight, I got a quick response. While a scholar in Greek, he admitted that he didn’t know anything about discerning the meaning of dreams, but he was happy I reached out. It was great making that reconnection.
My pastor calls them nudges. They are those tugs that tell us we should do something – visit or call, write a letter or card, or just check on the welfare of a friend. I try to listen to those nudges. The dream was one.
Are there any nudges tugging at you? If there are, answer them.