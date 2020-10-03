THIS AND THAT: Unexpected generosity at the coffee shop

“Hi, my name is Madison. What’s yours?” the cheerful voice said through the speaker.
It was the Starbucks drive-thru on a Sunday morning, and I was getting my wife her favorite coffee drink – decaf latte with non-fat milk and two raw sugars. With the order placed, I followed the line of cars toward the pickup window, inching ahead as the Subaru Legacy in front of me followed the truck in front of her.
A few minutes later I was at the window and accepted the cup that was passed my way. With outstretched hand, I held a Starbucks debit card when the woman inside the building said, “It’s been paid for.”
I didn’t comprehend her words at first.
“The lady ahead paid for your drink,” she said with a smile.
Too slow to react, I should have offered to pay for the person’s order behind me, but I was too stunned. I’ve heard about people paying it forward, but have never been the recipient of such a generous act. This was my day.
As I drove past the front of the building, I saw the Legacy and beeped my horn. Catching the attention of the driver, I tossed a wave of thanks her way and she nodded. What a way to start the day.
All day long – well, all week long – I have thought about that act and wondered how many times others in our community have done such thoughtful things.
There have been letters to the editor in which elderly people have told about kindnesses when others anonymously paid for their meals. At times veterans and others in service to the community report the same thing.
I once had a student at USC Aiken whose mother died at too young an age. On the mother’s birthday, this student and her siblings went around town doing simple acts of kindness for others. They did it to honor their departed parent. What a legacy.
We can all be inspired by such actions but more importantly, how do we respond when something like this occurs? If we are the recipient, do we selfishly accept the gift and thank our lucky stars? Or do we alter our lives to pay it forward for someone else?
I’ve done that on rare occasions and, unfortunately, could probably name all those times. It is rare for me to do, when I should make a habit of practicing random generosity to others. And it’s not that we should do it to feel good about ourselves. We should do it as a sign to others that a stranger cares about lifting someone’s spirits.
It’s easy and expected to give to those we love. It is rare and unexpected when we give to those who we don’t know.
As I pondered this it struck me that thousands of us in Aiken County show this kind of spirit every year, perhaps without realizing it. The United Way of Aiken County is in the midst of its annual campaign. Money provided by members of the community goes to help others who will never know the names of those who are assisting them.
Organizations like Helping Hands, Children’s Place and the Tri-Development Center are able to assist their clients and make this a better county because of the acts of generosity shown by those who give. For full disclosure, I am on the campaign committee for United Way, but this is not a solicitation. It is a reminder that perhaps we do more acts of kindness than we sometimes realize.
Those who give an offering at church are helping others. Those who open a door (social distancing permitting) are helping others. Those who drop pennies in the tray at the gas station checkout counter are helping others.
"Random, intentional acts of generosity" are five words I need to practice more than I preach. Perhaps you might feel the same. And if you see my car heading toward Starbucks, you might want to get in line behind me. I have a gift for someone.