THIS AND THAT: TVs, telephones, typewriters and more

Those of a certain age beyond 50 know the feeling of technology leaving us in the dust.
As we become comfortable with each electronic device, an upgrade comes along that makes our new piece of equipment obsolete. And we find out that the old item is no longer supported, putting us in the position getting the latest and greatest or suffering the fate of a dinosaur bit of technology in a world of mammals.
We also know the solution to the maddening problem of new technology – ask a 12-year-old. She’d be able to guide us through the leaps of innovation as simply as we could demonstrate walking to a wobbling toddler. Youngsters today who have known only the modern technology are adept at whatever comes along. Others of us, not so.
But what if the tables were reversed? What if today’s generations had to face yesterday’s technology? How would they fare?
Let’s put today’s millennials or Gen Z folks in front of an analog black-and-white TV. What would they think of such a hunk without a remote control to turn it on? Would they know that often the on-off switch also controlled the sound volume? What would they think of a channel selector that ran from 2 to 13? Only 12 channels to choose from instead of the hundreds available today, and at our house we could receive only two.
When we tell our millennial/Gen Z’er to fix the rabbit ears, would they go outside looking for a bunny or would they know that the two pieces of metal on top of the TV needed to be directionally adjusted?
I doubt that they would have the patience to deal with unruly horizontal controls or know what to make of the dozens of tubes inside the huge box with the tiny screen. And what about the idea of channels going off the air late at night, replaced by a test pattern? We took for granted that programming wouldn’t resume until the following morning. No all-night TV binging for us.
Let’s move from the living room to the kitchen/den/hallway where another important piece of 1950s technology was lodged – the telephone. Today’s phone is a rectangular marvel held in a pocket or purse. It can tell us the weather, the news, find information on any topic, take pictures, order and pay for anything our hearts desire and visually check on our homes when we are far away.
But the phone of my childhood stood in one place and did just one thing. It connected two people with verbal communication. Would the younger generation of today know what it was like to stay at home and wait for a phone call? Would they understand that a busy signal meant they had to call back because there was no way to leave a message?
Then there were the charges for long-distance calls. Mom and Dad would surely not stand for hour-long calls to a best friend who was vacationing at the beach. Nor would they be able to afford the bill from Southern Bell.
Would they know how to use a rotary dial or which numbers to use for calling Midway 8-1514? Would they know never to leave the house without a dime in case they got stuck somewhere and had to call from a phone booth? There is so much these younger generations would have to learn to live in our world.
Let’s move along to another – the typewriter. Today we get on our computers and put a text app in motion to begin writing something. And if we want a hard copy, the computer is connected to a printer which spits it out in seconds. Any corrections are made seamlessly on the screen, and editing is made easy with cut-and-paste shortcuts.
Put a manual typewriter, a ream of paper, correction fluid and a new ribbon in front of our millennial/Gen Z’er and see what happens. First, would they know how to install a new ribbon properly? Would they be able to figure out how to insert the paper, adjust the tab settings, key in upper case letters, and what would they think when they heard the bell ding as they approached the end of a line?
I doubt they would like being limited to courier 12-point for the type face when today there are hundreds of fonts and unlimited sizes available on their laptop computers.
There are lots of other things that the millennial/Gen Z’er would have to learn. Tell them to dry the clothes, and hand them a pack of rope and a bag of wooden clothes pins. Ask them to make ice cubes and pass along a metal tray with a lever on top. Ask them to cut the grass and show them the push mower that has no engine.
If we could take them back to our childhood technology, let’s see who gets left in the dust.