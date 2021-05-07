THIS AND THAT: Tomorrow is a special day for all mothers

A day early, but happy Mother’s Day to all who proudly wear that crown.
Yes, mothers deserve a crown and more. A robe and scepter too, perhaps? I can’t imagine all that goes into being a mother, but I have observed up-close what my favorite mothers have had to put up with – and one of those things was me.
First was my very own mother – a saint who raised five sons without losing her sanity. A spread of 16 years separated the first and fifth births. She endured 45 months of pregnancy in that time, nearly four years of having her body expanding and internal organs compressed by the growing sons inside. For that alone, she deserved a medal of honor.
Then there was the raising of those sons over a span of 38 years from the time the oldest was born until the youngest completed college and left the nest. Sure, Dad was there all along, but his main role was bread winner. The household jobs, meal preparations and taking care of children were her domain.
With eagle eyes (even one in the back of her head we sometimes thought) and ears that could hear the slightest attempt to remove the cookie jar lid, she kept us in line as only a mother’s love can.
My next experience with mothers came at the side of my wife. She provided us with three daughters, totally different from the experience I’d had with brothers. She endured morning sickness, watched her slim body balloon and spent restless nights trying to find a comfortable position to sleep. Then there were the deliveries – something I won’t even go into.
A nursing mom, she got up at all hours of the night to give sustenance to growing girls while I snoozed away, oblivious to her parental requirements. She handled purchasing the clothes. What did I know about dresses and patent leather shoes? She did most of the cooking. The girls still remind me of the meals I provided – spaghetti and meat sauce was top of the list during those rare occasions when I was in charge.
When they were young and she was back at work, she found suitable childcare for the girls. Mary Lou signed them up for dance class, saw that their recital costumes were ordered and that ballet shoes fit properly. A teacher, she made sure that homework was done and that assignments were completed on time.
She gave hugs and kisses when there were skinned knees or cracked elbows or ear piercings gone awry. She was and is the “sweet” in “Home, sweet home.”
It seemed like overnight those three girls became three young women, and I once again saw the face of motherhood. The daughters have given us seven grandchildren, and I marvel at the way they manage being parents. They had to handle the same physical issues as other mothers, and they did so with love and patience.
They safely brought new life into the world and cared for their children just the way that hundreds of generations of mothers have done. While their mothering techniques are each unique, the main ingredient they have in common is love – a word synonymous with mother.
There have been other mothers in my experience. There were teachers who acted as mothers when things went poorly at school. There were grandmothers and aunts who used their mothering instincts when they saw a little boy in need. There were neighbors who were watchful mothers to all the children on the block. Mothering apparently does not stop with one’s own offspring.
To all the mothers who see this and to all those who don’t, thank you for all that you do and all that you have done. Mothers are the glue that holds the world together and an image of what God must be like.