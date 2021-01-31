THIS AND THAT: There is a way to revolutionize your life

It may not have been the shot heard around the world, but it was the shot that revolutionized our world.
The musket rounds fired in Concord, Massachusetts, to begin the Revolutionary War changed the course of America’s history. Another type of shot is doing the same. Not the tyranny of British rule, but the invisible enemy of a virus is the current target.
It’s been almost two weeks since my wife and I rolled up our sleeves and got the first injection that we hope will bring pre-COVID normalcy closer to reality. And with our second vaccination scheduled for early February, we will feel more comfortable although not overconfident.
We’ll still wear masks when we go out, take precautions not to go places where there are crowds, wash hands frequently and maintain proper social distancing. But getting the shot was a relief.
I’ve never been a fan of needles. Just ask the nurses who take my blood during visits to my family doctor. I still refuse to watch what they are doing and merely ask if they have struck a vein in their pursuit of my red liquid.
When it comes to getting shots, I act something like the Cowardly Lion, looking for any excuse to procrastinate. With great reluctance I will ultimately get the shots that are prescribed, but I don’t like it. I think it goes back to the 5-year-old me who had to get a polio vaccine before going to school.
I remember the smell of the alcohol that was rubbed on my arm, the sharp stick into muscle and the throbbing feeling that brought tears to my eyes. Ever since then, just the smell of rubbing alcohol brings back unpleasant memories from childhood.
But the shot that was offered a dozen days ago received an eager nod of approval that even those long-ago memories couldn’t deter.
Our three daughters celebrated as they heard of our news. Our grandchildren in Chicago were virtual cheerleaders when we told them. They were even more excited when told that it meant we would be able to visit at some time in the not-too-distant future.
The COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t mean the end of the pandemic, but it provides something that has been in short supply for the last 12 months – hope. And hope is what we all need at this point.
My advice for those who have the chance to get a shot is to roll up your sleeves and make a revolutionary change in your lives.