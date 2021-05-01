THIS AND THAT: There are two kinds of people in the world

Don’t you love it when you are thoughtlessly lumped into an either/or category?
“There are two kinds of people in the world,” it goes. Then it continues to explain what those two are.
Men are from Mars, women are from Venus. Does no one come from Saturn or Neptune? As much as I dislike categorizing people in such a manner, that is precisely what I am doing today.
There are two types of people in the world – those who see the world as their home and those who see their home as the world.
I fall into the second category – those who love to be at home and prefer the comfort and certainty of their own four walls. While I have gone on several adventures with my wife, I look forward to getting home and enjoying the routine that has been established in the place with which I am most familiar.
But I am not alone. We may know and have certainly heard stories of people who have lived into their 80s and never been more than 20 miles from the place they were born. We know that some families have lived for generations on a specific plot of land or in one community. They provide stability and seeming certainty in an uncertain world.
Those whose world is their home become the farmers and the businesspeople who allow communities, states and the nation to survive and thrive. They are the ones who are content with what they have, what they know and where they are.
And there is another type of person in our either/or world.
There are those others with a spirit of adventure and love of a risk who see the world as their home. Where they lay their heads at night is where they call home. They are the Vasco da Gamas, the Ponce de Leons, the Christopher Columbuses, the Marco Polos who seek out new places to explore.
Like Capt. James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise, they “boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before.” They open new avenues of discovery and the possibility for others to follow in their wake.
They can be those in military service who move every few years to new bases, ships or deployments. They are those in corporate America who don’t mind moving to a distant part of the country for a promotion and a chance to climb the corporate ladder. They are the young people who want to break away from what they know and seek opportunities far away from Mom and Dad.
I never considered my parents to be adventurous souls, but they moved to South Carolina, hundreds of miles from family and friends, with three children and one on the way taking their road less traveled to make a home for us. Nearly 70 years ago that took great courage.
Whether you are a person whose home is the world or a person whose world is their home, there is room for both. And there is also room for the gray area of people who like a little adventure but want to keep their roots intact.