THIS AND THAT: The sad saga of a girl’s missing tooth

“This too shall pass.”
– Thought to be of Persian origins
We are all born and pass through a variety of stages before being fully developed.
Those passages from one event to the next continue throughout our lives. Even in old age there are changes that take us from one place to another, always passing along.
For the newborn, we marvel as she rolls over for the first time, acknowledging that the baby has already changed from that stationary, helpless individual. We cheer as the child scoots on his tummy, the first inclination toward self-locomotion.
From crawling to standing next to the sofa on her own, proud parents remark about the progress being made. Then comes those memorable first steps – cautious, awkward, unbalanced walking that soon becomes running down hallways and across playgrounds.
All those moments are celebrated by doting Mom and Dad, but the crawler/walker rarely remembers these initial firsts in life. We just do it and move along.
But there is a first that most of us can recall even decades later, and that is the loss of the first tooth. With big brothers ahead of me, I was aware that baby teeth would one day fall out and the Tooth Fairy would deposit a shiny coin beneath my pillow. I saw it happen with my two older brothers and couldn’t wait for my turn.
Then came the slight wiggle of a bottom tooth and the knowledge that it would soon be coming out. A week or so later, I bit into a piece of breakfast toast, and the wiggle was no more. The tooth lay in my hand and the feeling of being a big boy ran through my mind.
When our own girls came along and had that moment, we saved the tooth for posterity. I’m not really sure why we did that, but parents are known for doing unusual things. I think the daughters have done the same with their children’s seminal moment of the first tooth loss.
That takes us to Livvy, 5, a granddaughter living in Hahira, Georgia. She had seen older sister and brother lose teeth, place them beneath a pillow and be the recipient of a cash reward from the Tooth Fairy. It seemed to her like forever before a tooth would loosen and come out.
Finally the time arrived and a lower front tooth showed signs of wiggling. Several days later we were informed that the tooth was out, but it was lost. In spite of having nothing to put under the pillow, Livvy (with the help of Mom) left a note telling of the lost chunk of enamel. The Tooth Fairy was true to her role and left some cash for the preschooler.
Days later we were on a FaceTime call with that family, and Livvy showed us the gap in her mouth along with the loose adjoining tooth. We asked about the first tooth coming out and how she could have lost it. There was a sheepish look on her face as she described being in the lunchroom at her school.
She put a napkin to her mouth and saw that it had a bit of blood on it and that the tooth was no longer affixed to her gum. We asked where the tooth was and she said it was on the floor, apparently falling out when the napkin was put into the mouth.
“Why didn’t you get it?” her grandparents asked in what we thought was a reasonable question.
“It was under the table and we aren’t allowed to go there,” she said matter-of-factly.
Obedience to school dictates overwhelmed her desire to get that first missing tooth. It was probably swept up with the afternoon cleaning, but at least lost in an educational setting. I guess we could say that “This too(th) shall pass.”
A day after our conversation with Livvy, we got a text with a picture showing that tooth No. 2 had come out – and it was secured by the Mom.