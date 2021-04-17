THIS AND THAT: The pandemic has done this to me

It seemed so weird.
There I was with a plate of food in front of me, a glass of iced tea to the side and my wife seated across the table. And there were other people nearby!
We were at a restaurant.
Eating at a restaurant is not usually uncommon, but in the past year-plus of COVID-19 we have made a practice of eating at home. There were a couple of occasions when we quickly ate out for lunch, opting for outdoor seating. And there was a downtown breakfast in a spacious dining room when the early crowd had already departed. Otherwise it’s been cook-in or take-out meals.
This was our first planned dinner at a sit-down steak house, and it was strange. I felt guilty about being in a place where there were so many others. Granted workers and those arriving to enjoy a meal wore masks, but it is hard to don a facial covering while eating. Being able to see the faces – the entire faces – of so many people was an experience that was startling.
Our server was scrambling among four tables on a busy night, taking orders, filling drink glasses, serving food and busing tables. He said it was delicious, so my wife and I selected spinach dip and chips for an appetizer. We shared an order of prime rib – medium rare, thank you. I opted for a side salad while Mary Lou selected a baked sweet potato. Then we splurged on dessert. Guilt piled upon guilt.
During the meal, I held my breath every time a customer passed by. It’s a reflex action I have when out and about. Holding my breath means I won’t breathe any stray viruses floating by. Even though vaccinated, I still take precautions.
I must sound a bit paranoid, but these days when away from home, I’m eager to return and glad to get back to the safety of our own four walls. That’s what the pandemic has done for me. This homebody is turning into a recluse.