THIS AND THAT: Thank goodness, 2021 has finally arrived

Welcome to 2021! It’s a new year with a new start and lots to look forward to.
Last year (a name that we will not allow ourselves to say) was awful in many respects. There was the pandemic, which is ongoing, and the fallout from the problems it instigated. Masks, shutdowns, staying at home and school disruptions altered our daily lives. They still do. But now there is hope.
With a vaccine in sight for most Americans, 2021 promises much more than the previous year (again, the year that shall not be named). It’s time for a reset.
So what do we have to look forward to as this year progresses? In case you have forgotten that such things exist, there are these and more:
• In-person meetings. I recall a time when meetings did not involve computer screens and logging in. Zoom meant really fast instead of an app to see others. We could arrive a few minutes early or stay a while after and actually talk to people. While some get-togethers are sure to continue in the new format, others will get back to the old.
• Handshakes. Remember when we greeted others with a warm clasp of hands? It’s something that has been missing for the past 10 months.
• Normal classes. I recall driving to USC Aiken on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Welcomed by an empty parking lot, I drove to my parking spot and walked to a room to prepare for the 8 a.m. class. Early arrivals were greeted with smiles and conversation, and I got to know the students enrolled in the course. Teaching online keeps that from occurring.
• Shopping for more than the necessities. Going to a store, any store, this past year (the one that shall not be named) was cause for concern. Would it be crowded? Would others have on masks? Could I get in and out as fast as possible? Perhaps 2021 will ease our minds when we want to browse or window shop.
• Dining out. Once upon a time there was a world in which we could go out with family and friends, enter our favorite restaurant and sit down for a relaxing and enjoyable meal. That is one of the many things we have given up in the past year. It will be nice when that can be back for consideration.
• Trips. Do you remember when we used to plan on going places beyond the borders of Aiken? Perhaps it was to visit family in another state. Or maybe it was a cruise to distant lands or a visit to a national park in our beautiful country. Those activities were severely curtailed in a pandemic year. 2021 may provide relief from that void in our lives.
• Smiles. We have been doing this for the past year behind masks. Won’t it be nice to see the faces of friends once again and see them light up with smiles? It will be great to greet folks and see more than half of their faces.
• Hugs. Real hugs. The ones with arms embracing those we care about. Perhaps a new year will at some point allow us to do more than wave, fist bump and elbow knock. Perhaps.
With hope for a happier and healthier year than the one that shall not be named, Happy New Year to all.