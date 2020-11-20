THIS AND THAT: Ten reasons to give thanks this year

This has been a year of heartache, pain and suffering, yet as we approach Thanksgiving there is still much to be grateful for.
We have lost famous people this year, we have seen families suffer and friends pass away. Yet, as always, there is much to be thankful for.
There has been political strife and a growing rift between left and right. But our blessings go far beyond all that ails us.
Yes, 2020 has been a memorable year and at the same time one to forget. Through it all, we have every reason to give thanks.
As a holiday of giving thanks approaches, I am sitting back and pondering all that I have to be grateful for. Here goes a quick list of 10 for what I show my appreciation.
1. Family. Wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers. Nothing is more important to me. Regular calls and texts have replaced in-person visits. Daily FaceTime stories with our Chicago grandkids has allowed us to remain close to them when physical closeness has been impossible.
2. Friends. With extended stay-at-home periods this year, those times of being able to be with friends – at a social distance – have proven to be more important than ever. I meet every Friday with three or four friends for a barbecue lunch. Throughout the spring, summer and fall we have camped out at safe distance at tables in a driveway. As winter chill approaches, we may have to contemplate making other arrangements.
3. Church. Our church has gone to great lengths to make Sunday worship possible. In the early days of the pandemic, televised services were made available. Later the doors to the sanctuary were open with limited numbers allowed. Prayer, praise, scripture, song and inspirational words get the week off to a great start.
4. A free country. There are political disagreements for sure, but when it comes down to it, there is nowhere in the world (or beyond) that I’d rather live. Like sausage, sometimes this experiment called democracy is ugly in its creation, but the taste of liberty is sweet for all.
5. South Carolina. From the mountains of the northwest to the beaches of the Lowcountry, the scenery is spectacular. From shrimp and grits to barbecue, the cuisine is delectable. From the sauna heat of summer to the chills of winter, the weather is perfect. Nothing could be finer.
6. Health. If you have it, you have everything. While I’ve seen more types of doctors this year than in any other, every day that I awake is a blessing for which I am thankful. And I am thankful for all those dedicated folks who keep us as healthy as possible.
7. Laughter. Every time I tell one of my children a joke or make a clever remark (at least clever in my mind), I say that I have a million of them. Their rolling eyes say, “That’s what we are afraid of.” Laughter is the best medicine and makes the troubles of the day seem to disappear. My wife says that one of the reasons she married me is that I make her laugh. That alone is reason for this to be on the list.
8. Love. As Jackie DeShannon sang in her 1965 hit, “What the world needs now is love sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” That is as true today as it was 55 years ago. And perhaps it is more true today. The world needs a good dose of love as we pass through a pandemic.
9. Hope. “While I breathe, I hope” is the state motto. What a beautiful sentiment and one that all South Carolinians, and those not fortunate enough to live here, should take to heart.
10. Barbecue. OK, give me one moment of levity in this list. Q as we call it on Fridays is a flavor of the South and the Palmetto State for me. The smokey taste of pulled pork with the sweet tang of BBQ sauce drizzled over it is hard to beat. Add a hush puppy or two and the meal is complete.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.