THIS AND THAT: Surprises an unavoidable part of our lives

It’s no surprise that surprises are part of life – some are good, others not.
Last week we brought our 5-year-old granddaughter Livvy home with us for a few days of one-on-one time. When we arrived late on Wednesday afternoon, the house was warm, but I reset the thermostat and went about the business of getting our things put away and Livvy’s room set to her liking.
A few hours later I realized – SURPRISE – that the house temperature hadn’t gone down. A reading of 81 degrees inside was not what I was expecting. Sure enough, the outside fan for the AC unit didn’t move and the motor felt hot.
Our HVAC company was called Thursday morning, and we were told that someone could be out to investigate the problem late Friday afternoon. Since it was the July 4th weekend, I imagined we would be without cool air until the middle of the following week – and with a 5-year-old to keep happy.
Last year Livvy and siblings came to Aiken for a visit in the midst of the pandemic, and we drove to Salley’s Eudora Farms where the closest contact opportunities were the animals who walked up to the car and poked their heads in windows hoping for a snack.
Livvy loved that experience and wanted to return, so with no AC at the house we planned an outing for Thursday. Unfortunately – SURPRISE – I forgot that a bridge on S.C. 302 was out of commission, and we were routed to a detour along U.S. 78. There were signs along that highway that read “Construction Ahead” but we sailed along on the newly resurfaced road.
Not knowing how far we needed to go on the detour before we could follow the navigation system’s persistent “Take the next left turn” pleas and avoid the bridge problem, we continued on. In the old days, I would have had a road atlas with paper maps to show me precisely where we were and options to take. The navigation system might have been able to tell me that, but I’m not that tech savvy.
As I was feeling comfortable with the time we were making – SURPRISE – traffic slowed to a crawl, a creep and then stopped altogether. We waited. We waited. We moved ahead slightly. We waited.
A quarter mile ahead I could see large flashing yellow lights on the back of some kind of highway equipment, but I couldn’t determine what was going on. So we waited. We crept forward. We waited. After 20 minutes of this, we started moving steadily forward and traffic began flowing in both directions. Then we passed the giant piece of equipment that had held us up – the striping machine that paints newly resurfaced roads. Apparently its top speed is 2 mph.
We ventured into Barnwell County and the downtown streets of Williston where we ran into S.C. 39 that I knew connected Salley, Perry and Wagener. The nav system told me to turn onto another road, and finally I listened and we veered onto Davis Bridge Road, a comfortable two-lane highway that – SURPRISE – dramatically changed upon entering Aiken County.
The name changed to Veterans Highway, the blacktop narrowed, the yellow lines in the center were barely discernible and the curves much sharper. After several miles along this roadway, we found ourselves in the vicinity of Salley and soon on the way to the farm where Livvy thrilled at the animals but was hesitant to feed them the carrots we had purchased upon entering.
One of the first animals to come knocking at our doors, so to speak, was a cute alpaca. I fed him a couple of carrot pieces and was soon reminded – SURPRISE – of that species’ habit. When an ostrich tried to crowd its head through the open window, the alpaca spat, sending a shower of carrot slobber into the car and onto the windshield.
The remainder of the time at Eudora wasn’t nearly as messy, and after slowly driving the circuit and seeing lots of critters, we started back home. Instead of retracing our route, we went through Wagener and to I-20. Instead of the 1½ hours it took to get there, we made it home in 51 minutes.
Along the way, Mary Lou’s phone rang. It was the HVAC company wanting to know – SURPRISE – if they could send someone within the hour. We were 25 minutes out and immediately said “Yes!”
The good news is that we got to see the AC tech that day. The not-so-good news was that a part had to be ordered and would not arrive until early the next week. Fortunately the Fourth weekend was fairly mild, and we learned that ceiling fans throughout the house moved enough air to make things comfortable if not pleasant.
There was one more SURPRISE. A call to my wife’s phone on Saturday informed her that the AC part would be in early Monday morning, and our tech would be there shortly after 8 a.m. to install it. He was, and he did. By 9:30 a.m. there was cool air flowing from our vents.
Surprises in life are unavoidable. They are bound to happen, and not all of them are of the good variety. As we learned once more, it is how we respond to those unwanted surprises that matters most.