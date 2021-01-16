THIS AND THAT: ‘Sock it to me’ has a new meaning today

Some gifts are expected, even anticipated. Others, sometimes the best ones, come out of the blue and are a welcomed surprise.
The latter occurred this Christmas when the family gathered at a house on Edisto Beach. My wife and I, now the elder generation in this family of 15, provide gifts to our grandchildren. We expect nothing in return. Mary Lou and I decided several years ago that our love for each other is enough, and gifts to each other are no longer necessary.
Our daughters have also agreed that a no gift-swapping policy is needed for the adults in the family. That takes pressure off and allows us to concentrate on the real gift of the season – being with each other.
When Christmas Day came and the grandkids unwrapped presents with great delight, I was stunned when a small, neatly wrapped gift was handed to me by the oldest grandson. A college freshman, he has lots of better things to do than get a present for an old-timer like me.
As I unwrapped the present and saw fabric in black and yellow, he explained the circumstances. He was Christmas shopping with his mother, when she decided to go into a shop that specializes in paper. I have been inside one of those stores a time or two in big cities. There are all types of paper products from stationery to art paper.
The college student saw no reason to go inside the store, but decided to follow his mom. Then he discovered that there were things other than paper inside the building. That’s when he saw the gift. At first sight, he knew it was meant for me. Even though he had no plans to get his grandfather – Vati they call me – a present, he took it to the checkout counter and paid.
As I looked at the yellow figures on the black background, a smile grew on my face. The colorful designs were submarines, but not just any submarines, they were submarines of yellow. Knowing of my love for the music of The Beatles, my grandson purchased the perfect present – Yellow Submarine socks.
Typically I dress conservatively. I choose a blue Oxford cloth shirt over one with fancy designs. I’ll wear khaki slacks every day of the week before putting on pants with wild designs. And one of the 10 pairs of identical black socks will be sure to be on my feet on any given day. So Yellow Submarine socks?
Because of who they came from and the circumstances around the gift, one can no longer be sure I’m wearing all black around my feet and ankles. When the pants leg rises just a bit, you might catch a hint of yellow.
Surprise presents are the best. Sock it to me!