THIS AND THAT: Remembering Honduras, then and now

The lasting memory from my Honduras trip earlier this year is from the tiny village of Arena Blanca.
It was Friday the 13th when we drove up the rugged mountain road to this distant settlement. It proved to be anything but unlucky as we were greeted by clapping children and teachers when we reached the school.
The children showed little concern when they were given a deworming pill, did the prescribed oral hygiene and learned to wash hands properly.
They giggled as the eight of us from the U.S., none of whom spoke Spanish, made our way through the Parable of the Sower. They colored the papers that were handed out and delighted in bubbles – who doesn’t like bubbles?
Then the real fun began. One of the men who works with Honduras Agape Foundation set up a piñata to the delighted squeals of boys and girls alike. David tossed a rope over a hefty tree limb some 20 feet overhead then attached the piñata to one end.
The blindfolded child with stick in hand prepared to smash the paper mache creation filled with candy. But just when the target seemed to be located, David gave a jerk on the rope, putting the treasure just out of reach.
Finally, he allowed the piñata to be smashed, and excited children raced in to grab the sweet treats that fell to the ground.
That wasn’t the end of the day. There was cake and soda, and soon after that David was having some of the boys climb a nearby coconut palm and toss down the nuts from above. The cool, almost sweet coconut water fresh from the tree couldn’t be beat.
That was then, and the thought of that day still brings a smile to my face. Twenty-four hours later we were arriving in Atlanta and found ourselves in the midst of a COVID-19 world.
We have managed well with the altered reality brought on by pandemic. My wife and I have easily managed to occupy ourselves around the house. There are occasional forays to the grocery store, to doctor appointments and more recently to church on Sundays. But mostly we are homebodies.
There is a roof over our heads, food in the fridge, TV to watch and books to read. Daughters and grandkids are just a FaceTime call away. While we prefer to be able to venture where we want, when we want, this isn’t a hardship for us.
But what about those children who we met in Honduras? Their joyful faces and appreciative smiles haunt me as I think of what their plight might be.
A day and a half after we flew out of San Pedro Sula, the country shut down because of the virus. The economy has been hard-hit, and those who feel it the worst are those who have the least. Some of them are people we met and worked with during our week-long stay.
As if a worldwide pandemic were not enough, the region was twice hammered by powerful back-to-back hurricanes this fall. Huge rainfalls caused rivers to overflow, and I can only imagine what those unpaved roads in the mountains are like after torrents pour on them.
We stayed in a compound near the town of Quimistan which has seen virus, economic and weather woes since our departure. People in the makeshift community of Tejuras have next to nothing on good days. How they are managing from day to day in the current environment is questionable.
I think of Maynor, the boots-on-the-ground local leader of HAF in Quimistan. There have been health concerns for him as he works to keep the ministry on an even keel. Yet he keeps on, always working for others. The hands and feet of Christ in his country.
This Christmas season, as I ponder the difficult situation of a pandemic and how it limits what I want to do, I’ll consider those in Honduras and other places around the world where things are not nearly as rosy. I’ll try to stop complaining about the irritations in my life and be thankful for all that I have.
And I’ll say a prayer for those in Arena Blanca, Quimistan, Tejuras and the other out-of-the-way places in Honduras where people smiled just because we went to see them.