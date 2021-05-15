THIS AND THAT: Rejoicing over a Thanksgiving treasure

It’s time for my family to give thanks, even though we are more than six months away from Thanksgiving.
More than a decade ago when we moved into our current home, the move across town was hectic. I was a month away from retirement and had to scramble to get the last things moved from Old House to New House.
Items were wrapped in newsprint, placed in boxes and transported to a new location. With work going on in the New House, we put the boxes (some labeled, some not) where we could find space. Some went in the attic, some went in the garage and some were placed in the shed/workshop some 50 feet from the house.
As we settled in, boxes were unpacked and items found new locations or were discarded. It was months later that we learned that one important feature was missing. On the eve of Thanksgiving as we prepared to celebrate, the search for the family gravy dish was proving fruitless.
This was an important part of the holiday – a gravy boat in the shape of a turkey that my oldest brother referred to as the “barfing turkey.” A hole in the throat of the dish made it appear that the turkey was – well, yes – barfing when gravy was poured from it onto the mashed potatoes. This creation, BT as he shall be known, was a Thanksgiving conversation piece every year.
From youngest to oldest, everyone loved BT – even those who didn’t care for gravy. As Thanksgiving 2010 arrived, there was no sign of BT, however. With a few boxes in the garage that remained undisturbed, the search was focused in that area, but to no avail. Thanksgiving wasn’t the same without BT to lift our spirits.
For the next 10 Thanksgivings, BT remained absent, although he was always mentioned as serving dishes were passed around the holiday table. My wife found a gravy boat shaped like a pheasant, and we have used that for several holiday meals, but the effect is not the same as with BT.
Last fall we conducted a cleanup of the garage, arranging plastic shelves along the walls and sliding plastic containers onto them. What was once merely stuff placed here and there, the garage became a neat, well-organized room. It is nice to know exactly where everything is located and that things are easily accessed. Sometimes I find myself standing in the middle of the garage staring in awe at our handiwork. Yes, I am easily amused.
In spite of our efforts, there was still no sign of BT.
Last weekend after cutting the backyard grass, I returned the mower to the shed/workshop. There is lots of stuff up there that is rarely used, and I noticed some things that I thought might be candidates for donation or disposal. After getting a thumbs-up from my wife, I started removing things. One was a large cardboard box that had bags with stuffed animals and books on top. Those were remnants from my wife’s career as an elementary school teacher and media specialist.
Beneath those animals and books were some items wrapped in old newspapers. The first that I unwrapped was a soup tureen in the shape of a pumpkin with a matching ladle – something we used for mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving. The next unwrapping unveiled a platter for crackers and dip. Then there was a dish in the shape of an autumn leaf for hors d’oeuvres. A wooden Pilgrim boy and Pilgrim girl seemed to complete the contents.
The last item at the bottom of the box, wrapped carefully in a Dec. 2, 2005, Aiken Standard was BT! My heart leaped as I carefully took him from his home of more than a decade. I carefully made my way to the house to inform my wife of the exciting find. I took a photo of BT and sent it to my three daughters and the brother who gave it the unforgettable name.
On Nov. 25, our gravy boat will be returned to its place of honor in the center of the Thanksgiving table. There is always great joy in discovering something that is thought to be lost – even if it is a BT.