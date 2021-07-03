THIS AND THAT: Nature’s handiwork is an amazing sight

We call him Baldy (but maybe he says the same thing about me).
Baldy is a male cardinal who appeared at our backyard bird feeders beginning in late winter, and he has made a home of the area along with many of his kinsfolk.
We call him Baldy because there is no crest atop his head, nor are there any of the red feathers from eye level up that are typical of his ilk. Either through an accident of birth or an encounter with a hawk that ended up with a talon filled with feathers, Baldy seems to take his plight well.
He is somewhat of a bully, chasing others from his favorite feeders, but that might be because he is the odd man out when it comes to looks. We haven’t detected if Baldy has a girlfriend, but he doesn’t seem to be ostracized by the other cardinals – male or female.
Baldy is just one of nature’s many fascinating treasures we have seen this year. In addition to Baldy’s cardinal brethren, we have seen a number of varieties of birds that keep us busy trying to identify. Chickadees, titmice (the plural of titmouse), robins, cedar waxwings, nuthatches, sparrows, wrens, bluebirds, blue jays, brown thrashers, yellow rump warblers, finches, hummingbirds, doves and at least three types of woodpeckers – red bellied, downy and pileated – have visited the yard. Baldy is far from alone.
And there have been critters of other types that have been captured on our camera just beyond the backyard fence. Deer, raccoons, foxes, possums, rabbits and squirrels have all made regular forays past the camera. There was even a sighting of an armadillo.
While the wonders of the animal kingdom have certainly been amazing, the most glorious part of our outdoor realm has been the flora that has been lovingly tended by my wife. The back contains a shaded area that is filled with hydrangeas, ferns, blueberry bushes and a few azaleas. The sunny part is filled with roses, a banana plant and a confederate rose.
The real visual treat is her perennial garden in the front. As easily as I can identify the usual birds in the back, she can rattle off the names of her many plants in the front that she has carefully selected to have color throughout the year. And no, none of them is named Baldy. She knows the common names and often the Latin ones.
The daffodils come out in mid-winter, beginning a steady parade of rainbow hues that last into the early days of the following winter. This year has provided ideal weather with adequate rain and seasonal temperatures that have not reached the extremes perfect for plants to thrive.
While my main yard maintenance tasks are cutting the grass once a week and tossing fallen hickory nuts into the woods beyond the fence, hers are more time consuming and tedious. She dead-heads flowers that are beyond their blooming best, plucks weeds that are intent on imposing themselves among her flowers, transplants when overcrowding occurs and puts in new stock when she discovers a plant that needs a new home.
My lawn mowing is a job to get done as quickly as possible. Her gardening is a labor of love that she tries to get to late each afternoon. I often have to chase her indoors as the light begins to fade. She never has to tell me twice to put away the lawn mower and go inside.
One of the great joys of retirement is the ability to take in the magnificent creation that is displayed every day. To sit in the cool of the morning and watch birds flutter from feeding station to feeding station is wondrous. Nature’s palette for her plants is the envy of the greatest of humanity’s artists.
If you haven’t lately, take a few minutes to look at the wonders around you. It certainly brightens my days – even watching a bald-headed cardinal.