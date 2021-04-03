THIS AND THAT: Medical checkup provides good news

There are lots of things that are better than going to the doctor’s office.
There aren’t many things better than hearing him say he won’t have to see me again for a whole year.
Three-and-a-half years out from a heart attack, I have had regular appointments with my cardiologist since leaving the hospital. The conversations are cordial, and before any of the medical intrigue we both ask about the other’s family well-being. Then it’s down to brass tacks.
He peers at my most recent blood work numbers and asks how I’m doing.
In spite of a few aches and pains that come from age, I reply, “Fine. I’m able to do pretty much what I want.”
He nods and asks if there has been any dizziness or lightheadedness. None. He makes a comment about my cholesterol numbers – a positive comment! I am relieved.
I ask about my weight and if it is OK. He asks my height, does some quick calculations on a smartphone app and says my BMI is great.
He speaks into a microphone connected to the computer that he has rolled into the examining room and notes that I am physically active and take all of my prescribed medications without any problems. Then he looks at me and announces that I am doing better than the average patient my age. At least that’s what I think he said, and I will take that thought home with me.
After listening through his stethoscope to my chest, then my back with a few heavy inhalations, he makes the final pronouncement.
“I’ll see you in a year.”
This visit was nine months from my previous appointment, and when I tell the woman at the checkout desk, she looks up with admiration and smiles. Apparently everyone doesn’t get that kind of news.
Metaphorically patting myself on the back as I placed the first entry in my 2022 calendar, I understand that anything can happen in a year. Even though critical numbers are good today, I could have another attack. I could get hit by a bus on the way to the mailbox. I could win the lottery and die from shock. (Except I never buy a lottery ticket.)
There are so many “could happens” in life, but I can’t concern myself with those right now. I am thinking back to the magic words – “I’ll see you in a year.” The fellow who saved my life three-and-a-half years ago must seem to think I am doing OK and have a good chance of making another 12 months.
I’ll take that good news on the day before Good Friday or any other day.