THIS AND THAT: Just add another ist to my medical list

There was a time when I went to the doctor only when I felt ill or for an annual physical.
Since I was fairly healthy, the visits for illness were once a year or perhaps every other year. That was as close as I came to meeting people in the medical profession.
Oh, there were also social occasions when doctors and their wives were present. Some people I knew from high school went into medicine and we would meet occasionally. But by and large, the people and their medical practices kept in their place, I stayed in mine.
How things have changed. While writing this I was reminded of a 1981 Hall and Oates hit, “Kiss on my List” whose refrain includes the repetition, “your kiss is on my list … .” My life has changed so that the lyrics as I sing them would be, “another ist is on my list … .”
What is an ist? Those are the last three letters of the special physicians who are now an ever-growing part of my life.
Of course, I went to the dentist regularly. That was my first ist and the twice-yearly visits to protect my teeth. And an optometrist was my second ist with an annual trip to Augusta to fit me with necessary eyewear. But those were my only ists until recent years.
Many years ago I was stricken with a kidney stone – an occasion I would wish on no one. After an Emergency Room visit, I was shuffled off to a urologist – ist No. 3 for me. After a couple of visits and with the stone departed, there was no need to see him again.
At 50 I was alerted that a colonoscopy was a thing to do for people of that vintage and beyond. Then I met another ist, a proctologist. Fortunately things are fine with that part of body, and I see him once a decade or so.
A growth on my skin led me to the next ist on the list, the dermatologist. A couple of times for scraping or freezing and I was through with that, or so I thought. When something unusual appeared on my face I was referred to a plastic surgeon. While there is no ist in plastic surgeon, it’s still a medical specialist who I became familiar with.
He did his thing and said he was pleased with the job, but when I looked in the mirror instead of seeing Brad Pitt’s visage, it was still me with a bandage beneath my eye. I thought he was supposed to enhance my looks.
A few years later I needed hernia surgery. I met an anesthetist and a surgeon who worked on me, but I fortunately don’t remember much about that.
My family doctor and I are in the habit of meeting every three months now. He takes care of the minor aches, pains and problems that crop up as well as keeps track of my bloodwork and all the numbers that are reviewed in the panel of tests. It’s interesting all the numbers that can come from a single vial of blood.
A dozen years ago he referred me to another ist to check on my eyes. Now I have a regular visit every 12 months to the ophthalmologist. My eyes are dilated, eye pressure is checked, he peers at my retina, I look at the letters on the wall and try to decide if view No. 1 is better than view No. 2.
I was sent to the hospital three years ago where I met another ist, a cardiologist. He was able to get my heart under control and insert stents to keep the blood flowing to that vital muscle. Now I see him a time or two each year when we talk about airplanes as well as cardio things.
Another kidney stone sent me back to the urologist. And more recently a higher-than-usual blood number. (Ahh, you might be saying, you can’t count that as a new ist, because you have already visited this doctor.) But my former specialist passed away some years back, so a new urologist was given my case for both issues.
Bloodwork numbers sent me a few months ago to an endocrinologist who is now watching that aspect of my health. And when walking caused a sharp pain in my heel a new ist was added to my list, a podiatrist.
Another blip on my skin caused me to call my old dermatologist. Asking for an appointment, I was told he had retired. Could it have been that long since the last visit? An appointment was made with a doctor who looks almost young enough to be my granddaughter. And her office number, another ist, was added to my contact list.
It seems that appointment calendars are now filled with visits to one ist or another for both my wife and me. She has her own list of ists. Together we are doing our part to support the medical community in Aiken ist after ist.
Jeff Wallace is a retired editor of the Aiken Standard.