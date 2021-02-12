THIS AND THAT: If its the 14th, it must be a special day

Fifty years sounds like a long time and by many measuring sticks it is, but why does it seem to have passed so quickly?
That Saturday half a century back was the night my girlfriend and I went to Augusta to see “Love Story.” You may recall the Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw flick that had the infamous and totally false line, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” If I never said “I’m sorry,” I couldn’t even get a reservation for a dog house, much less stay in one.
It was a shivering cold night as we stood in line outside the Daniel Village Cinema in Augusta waiting to buy tickets for the upcoming show. Action and adventure films are much more to my liking than sappy romantic ones. But this was the gal I loved, and I would have stood outside in the cold all weekend if it made her happy.
The clock turned from the 13th to the 14th when we were back at my parents’ home watching a Godzilla movie on TV. I told you I like action and adventure. Early on that Valentine’s Day morning, she agreed to be my wife. That was 50 years ago tomorrow.
That was three daughters and seven grandchildren ago. That was careers and retirement ago. That was three houses, more than a dozen cars, four or five refrigerators, a half dozen washing machines, seven dogs, three cats and countless gerbils ago.
How has it gone by so quickly?
How did the young, naïve me know that she was the one? Why did the smart, beautiful woman with a world full of possibilities in front of her select me? Those are questions I have pondered often over the past five decades. How do we know when the right one appears? Why does she agree to a lifetime with one guy? How does that happen?
This year, by a quirk of the calendar, Valentine’s Day – our engagement anniversary – once again falls on a Sunday. As the Saturday night clock approaches midnight, (if I’m still awake) I’ll remember a skinny, dark-haired fellow smitten with the blue-eyed blonde from Spartanburg.
I’ll remember the way she made my heartbeat quicken and the warmth of her hand in mine. I’ll remember the fragrance of the perfume she wore and the softness of her long tresses. I’ll recall the long rides in my VW Beetle to Winthrop to see her. And the long rides back home longing for our next time together.
I probably won’t be watching a Godzilla movie, but I will remember that special night. And to think that it happened only 50 years ago – that’s 600 months or 18,263 days or 438,312 hours ago. How time flies when you’re having fun. And it has been fun, because she is the one.