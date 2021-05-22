THIS AND THAT: Hey Buddy, use your cruise control

Interstate 75 South from Macon, Georgia, is a six-lane ribbon of concrete and blacktop that takes dead aim at the Florida border 150 miles away.
With three lanes in each direction, it passes exits for Perry, Unadilla, Vienna, Cordele, Arabi, Tifton and Adel before reaching our destination, Hahira. It is a pathway that leads from the peaches, cotton and pecans of South Georgia toward the orange groves of the Sunshine State.
It is a route we are familiar with since our daughter and family moved to the Valdosta area several years ago. Once onto I-75 and away from the Macon traffic, I stay in the center lane, set cruise control for 75 (I am on I-75 after all) and sit back for two hours of usually relaxing driving.
In that middle lane, I am going fast enough to keep up with the overall flow of traffic but not so fast as to catch the ire of a Georgia Smokey. Slower traffic drops past in the right lane and faster cars who must think they are on I-95 zip by on the left.
There is the occasional slower car or truck in my lane that I pass in Lane No. 3, and I then slide back to the center and continue on. But there are those who do cause drivers to lose their patience – the speed-up, slow-down drivers who bring about clenched jaws, white knuckles on steering wheels and unkind utterances in low or sometimes loud voices.
On a recent trip we were in our usual center-lane spot when a slower pickup truck with bicycles piled in its back caused us to pass on the left. I imagined a family inside heading to Florida beaches or the Orlando area and its many parks. They would unpack the bikes and pedal around on flat land with the only hill being an occasional speed bump.
Continuing along at our constant 75, I looked in my mirrors moments later to see the pickup zoom past. OK, I understand drivers occasionally losing track of their speed. It happens. Less than a mile down the road, however, the truck was once again directly in front of me at a much slower speed. That is not OK. I passed him again.
One thing my dad reiterated while teaching me to drive was the importance of maintaining a steady speed on the highway. And that was in the day before cruise control. Slow or fast didn’t matter, just be constant. (Actually he didn’t approve of going over the speed limit.) Dad would not have been happy to see this same pickup truck getting back in Lane No. 3 and passing us again.
And once more a mile or so farther along the interstate, he was slowing down in the middle lane, causing those he had passed to go around him again.
After a couple of more back-and-forth passing turns, the truck finally exited into a rest area saving me and the other drivers in our stretch of highway from more exasperating moments.
Most vehicles today, including the nice Ford F-150 this fellow was steering, are equipped with a neat invention called cruise control. With it, one can set the specific speed of the car or truck and maintain a constant velocity. Like headlights that help us see at night and wipers that clear water from our windshields during rainstorms, cruise control is a feature that not only helps a driver, it assists those who are motoring nearby. Being able to rely on the actions of other motorists is important.
Although I was muttering it under my breath, I never got a chance to tell the F-150 driver – “Use Your Cruise Control!”
The drive down I-75 and on other highways is so much better and safer when you do.