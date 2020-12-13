THIS AND THAT: Harold has been visiting our patio pond

The knock came at the back door as the final few fruitless seconds ticked off the clock of another Atlanta Falcons loss.
It was next-door neighbor Holly, her outstretched hand clutching a fish by the tail.
“This was dropped outside our door,” she said. “I think it’s still alive.”
The beautiful black, orange and white koi was the most recent victim of a marauding great blue heron that has been visiting our small patio pond. Holly carefully laid the koi in the water, and we watched as it descended toward the bottom. At least it didn’t immediately float to the surface.
She recounted the sound of something crashing into the storm door outside her driveway. It happened shortly after our dogs erupted in loud barks inside our previously quiet home. The noise from Piper and PJ had apparently disturbed the heron after it had grabbed the fish. The startled bird quickly left, but didn’t get enough elevation before slamming into the storm door and dropping the fish.
Harold the Heron, as neighbors Holly and Mickey call him, has been a recent visitor to the pond and has managed to decimate the fish population of the pond in spite of the netting over it.
If you’ve never seen a great blue up close, they are a sight. Their long legs, powerful wings and steely eyes make them perfect for their main job in life – fishing. For those of us used to seeing cardinals, wrens and blue jays in the backyard, the sight of a great blue is like seeing a giant in the land of the Lilliputs.
When they fly close overhead, it is breathtaking as huge wings beat the air and propel it skyward. It’s an almost eerie sight as it glides through the trees with legs and neck outstretched and wings creating a cross-like effect. Something so large shouldn’t be able to find our tiny pond and its yummy contents.
A week ago while eating lunch on the patio, I spied Harold as he soared in for a landing. He took note of the humans below and wound up perching in a pine limb some 30 feet above the ground. He stared at us disdainfully and after 15 minutes gave up and flew off.
But he has been back and the few fish remaining are in hiding – including the one Holly found outside her door. After spending that first night lying near the bottom of the pond, he joined his remaining comrades hiding behind one of the plant pots in the pond.
I suppose I shouldn’t begrudge Harold the local snack shop he has found. After all, he is doing what herons do. I’ll do all that I can to keep the remaining koi safe. I regularly patrol outside, let the dogs out frequently and try to make enough noise inside to let Harold know someone is home. Hopefully he’ll tire of flying in and not being rewarded with a meal. And we certainly want that to happen before the pond is empty of the fish that have made it their home.
Nature is persistent. As humans, we sometimes think it is our job to control things like herons. They should know the difference between a human-built pond with ornamental fish and the wild waterways with fish ready for harvesting. That’s where they belong. But no one told Harold.
And no one told the deer that leaping over our back fence and making a salad of my wife’s plants is unacceptable. The raccoons that also come into the yard and carry off the suet feeder have not been granted permission. Nor has the black snake that occasionally feeds on the lizards sought our OK.
They are doing what comes naturally, and if we put food out for them – food that is easy pickings – they are going to go for it. Wouldn’t we? It’s their answer to a fast food restaurant.
Our meeting with the natural world is not an us vs. them battle. We can co-exist, respect each other, enjoy each other – even if it means losing a fish or two.
Note to Harold: There are a couple of golf courses nearby with large lakes filled with delectable fish. Two of them are only a mile away as the crow – er, as the heron flies. Go for it!