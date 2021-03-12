THIS AND THAT: Goal! Together a milestone is reached

They’ve done it again. You’ve done it again.
The United Way of Aiken County has surpassed its goal for the 2020 campaign. During a Zoom meeting on Thursday, the local organization announced the pledge total for the year – $2,307,527, surpassing its goal by $6,000.
In a year defined by pandemic and economic uncertainty, reaching that sum is remarkable, and there are lots of plaudits to be handed out for such an achievement. A barebones operation that pumps money into programs for the most needy in our community United Way has a small staff and a large volunteer corps that gives and gives.
Campaign Chair Josh Booth was in the forefront of the fundraising effort this year, guiding with leadership and positive energy his campaign cabinet with the able assistance of Board Chair Andrew Siders. The professional staff headed by Sharon Rodgers was constantly on hand to provide support and to figure out effective responses to unprecedented challenges.
Everything within United Way is a team effort. As with many teams, there may be an MVP, but it is the accomplishment of the group that matters. A movie or a play might have a star in the lead, but without a supporting cast the show falls flat. With United Way, everyone works together in ways large and small to achieve success for the group and for friends and neighbors in need.
My wife and I participate in this endeavor and for a few years have played our small part overseeing the individual campaign. United Way is something we both believe in. And so do thousands of others in our community. It is they who give hard-earned dollars to ensure that others have a brighter today and a promising tomorrow.
The local United Way traces its roots to 1952 when a group of civic organizers led by an Aiken attorney and later U.S. senator, Strom Thurmond, put together a united campaign for local nonprofit organizations that raised $51,010. That initial seed sprouted and took root to become an organization that to date has received more than $90 million from generous supporters.
United Way works with dozens of local organizations to provide programs that help the young and old, the challenged and the hopeful. It works because you care and because you give.
Yes, they’ve done it again. You’ve done it again. Together the community has united to surpass a goal that is about much more than money.
Sad word reached me on Thursday evening of the passing of Midge Rothrock who for many years wrote the “A Smidge with Midge” column in the Aiken Standard.
A member and staffer at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Midge sang in the choir and used her professional communication skills to spread the word about the church and its programs before health issues sidelined her in recent years.
She was always one to greet people with a smile and made folks feel as though she had been waiting all day just to say hi to them.
It’s a better world when there are individuals like Midge Rothrock around. Today it is a sadder place without her.