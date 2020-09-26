THIS AND THAT: Driving through Georgia with blind faith

Blind Faith is a short-lived 1960s supergroup with Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Ric Grech.
And blind faith is an unquestioned, unsubstantiated belief.
As a child of the ’60s, I recently thought of that phrase – blind faith – and it brought to mind the musical group Blind Faith. When it formed in 1969 most fans, and probably the members themselves, thought that it would be a long-lasting collaboration. Put four musical all-stars together as a team and nothing but enduring success could be the result.
But not so fast, sports fans, or music fans. The group made one album, played a handful of concerts and then disbanded. So much for blind faith in Blind Faith.
What brought the phrase and the group to mind was a recent trip to south Georgia my wife and I made without a map in the car. We traveled a different route from our norm, relying solely on the navigation system plugged into the car. Technically, we were not traveling by blind faith, for we had used this GPS system on a number of trips and had always managed to to our destination. But taking a new route always brings with it a certain amount of concern.
We took Sudlow Lake Road to Ascauga Lake Road, and when we typically would turn right to head toward I-20, the voice on the dashboard calmly told us to go in the opposite direction. With time not really a concern on our drive to Hahira, Georgia, we decided to follow the voice.
It took us to the Palmetto Parkway which becomes Bobby Jones Expressway on the far side of the Savannah River. After taking an exit in south Augusta the voice guided us to Wrens and then to Louisville (pronounced lew IS ville, not lew E ville) and south to Wadley. This was strange country to us, but we continued following the voice as it directed us through turns in what seemed to be unsavory parts of some of these towns.
With our two dogs in the back of the SUV, we drove mile after mile past fields of tall, green corn, the ears just days away from being plucked. We went through small towns without stop lights and smaller towns with no stop signs. While I was OK with following the voice, I was a little apprehensive without a map to show me precisely where we were located. My Georgia geography is not what it could be.
Swainsboro was the next city, a place I had heard of from Augusta TV stations, but had never visited. Then it was on to Soperton and Vidalia, where I looked for but did not see any onions. Next up was Mount Vernon – not the one that George Washington lived in – and Uvalda before arriving in Hazelhurst.
With COVID-19 awareness, we are careful about stops, but after almost three hours on the road, our stomachs told us that a drive-thru restaurant visit was needed. On a slow summer day, the woman taking our order seemed more interested in Piper and PJ in the back than in making sure we got our food. After 20 minutes, we were on our way with fries and sandwiches in hand. Note to the hungry traveler: If you order a fried chicken sandwich from a place that doesn’t have chicken or chick in the restaurant name, plan to wait.
The voice continued leading us south and westward to Douglas and then the crossroads town of Pearson before taking us to Lakeland and its nearby water feature, Banks Lake. A quarter hour later we were riding into Hahira and a visit with grandchildren – thanks to the faith we put in our navigation system.
Perhaps it wasn’t blind faith, but at times it felt like it.