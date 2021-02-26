THIS AND THAT: Don’t make promises you can’t keep

“… Don’t go on betraying
Don’t make promises you can’t keep,
Don’t make promises you can’t keep …”
— from Tim Hardin’s song “Don’t Make Promises”
My wife and I have been watching British detective shows during the pandemic. They are a bit different from American cop shows with less shooting and more sleuthing.
I find myself reaching out to Google for some of the lingo which is peculiar to that side of The Pond. For instance the word “grass” has nothing to do with lawns or with marijuana, it means to squeal on someone. And “pissed” doesn’t refer to being angry, it means someone is drunk.
Then there are all the Ds in front of officers’ names. DC is for detective constable, DS is detective sergeant, DI means detective inspector, DCI is detective chief inspector and DCS stands for detective chief superintendent. (I’ve just saved you 10 minutes if you ever decide to watch one of these shows.)
While we enjoy the accents (English, Scottish and Irish), and the plot lines are often interesting, there is one thing we detest – promises.
For instance, when a victim has been killed and the officer in charge visits the survivors, there will often be a promise made.
“I promise we will find who is responsible for this,” they say.
But not so fast my foreign friend. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. There is no way to be certain that the criminal will be found. We learned that long ago on America TV’s “CSI – Crime Scene Investigation” where the original head of the Las Vegas bureau, Gil Grissom, always warned his colleagues not to promise anything while looking into a case. There is no way to be sure the bad guys will be apprehended.
Each time we hear one of the Brits promise a victim about the outcome, Mary Lou and I look at each other and shake our heads. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
Perhaps it has been the steady beat of Grissom’s words or the realistic path that I try to follow in life, but I try not to make promises that might not be kept. That is why this fellow doesn’t make New Year’s resolutions. I tried it long ago but found myself falling short before January’s days hit double figures. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
Maybe that is also why I am reluctant to announce giving up something or promising to take on a positive challenge during Lent. Give up chocolate? I’d be sure to find a pack of M&Ms in the pantry. Vow to curb my temper? It would be certain that a car would veer in front of me, eliciting some choice vocabulary under my breath. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
Instead I choose to select specific goals to work toward. They aren’t promises to keep, but aspirations to reach for. Now I am working on a goal of walking in the neighborhood as many days each week as I can. (Notice there is not a number associated with this, just “as many days each week as I can.”)
There are several routes that I can take. One is about ¾ of a mile, another is a mile-plus, a third is 2 miles, another is 3 miles and the granddaddy of them all is 4 miles. In recent weeks I’ve managed to get out five days or more to do the “Don’t Call It a Daily” walk, and it feels good to have the fresh air in my lungs and a bit of resistance for my leg muscles. And most of the time I am on the 2- or 3-mile route. I’m trying to resist the shorter ones.
But remember that this is a goal I’m working toward, because I don’t make promises I can’t keep.