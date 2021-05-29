THIS AND THAT: Dining out is way too expensive

Since the pandemic struck well over a year ago, my wife and I have stayed away from dine-in restaurants.
We wanted to avoid other people, use masks when we were beyond our property lines and stay as safe as possible while the unruly virus was at its worst. Things have gotten better, however, and we decided to pay a visit to a local dine-in facility,
With an appetite for beef, my wife suggested visiting a local steakhouse last Saturday. Since both of us are vaccinated against COVID-19 and the mask requirements have lessened, it seemed like a good idea.
We learned that staying at home is the best option, because eating out is too expensive.
Off we rode in Mary Lou’s 2019 Honda Pilot to a Whiskey Road establishment that had provided delicious meals in previous encounters. I carefully drove into a parking spot near the building, vehicles on either side, and we walked in. After telling the hostess there were just the two of us, we were quickly escorted to a comfortable booth.
Before long, Steve, our server, came to take orders. Food was soon delivered with Mary Lou’s ribeye sizzling, and we settled in for a relaxing dining experience – something that has been missing for most the past year. There is something relaxing about having someone else prepare and serve a meal. And there were no dishes for us to clean up at the end of the visit.
After adding dessert (don’t tell my cardiologist) the bill with a generous tip (servers deserve everything they make and more) came to a tad over $60. Not bad. But there are some costs that are not usually tallied when the check is handed out in its neat plastic folder. We soon found out.
Back in the parking lot, I unlocked the car with the magical fob that allows for such feats from a distance. I climbed into the driver’s seat while Mary Lou entered the passenger’s front entrance.
“What was that noise?” she said after opening the door.
“What noise?” I replied, my lack of attention showing.
She reopened the door and a loud pop and scraping sound emanated from the lower portion. She closed the door and a not-quite-so-loud scrape and pop could be heard. Again, open – pop and scrape. Close – scrape, pop.
In the day’s fading light, I walked around to her side and looked as she opened and closed the door. I couldn’t detect the problem, but I knew the sound wasn’t right, so we drove home.
Sunday morning in the full light of a new day, I took a look at the offending door. Where the door opens and is supposed to miss the side panel, it was instead making contact and creating the disquieting sound. I stood back from the car trying to figure out what was going on when I noticed a large dent and scrape in the front side panel. We were the victims of a parking lot bump and run.
The strike to the passenger’s side was apparently made by the car parked beside us when we arrived.
Monday morning I went to a local body shop to get an estimate. The damage didn’t seem too bad to me, and I thought perhaps a couple of hundred dollars might do the trick. Apparently I am living in a 1960 paint-and-body fantasy world. When all the parts, paint, labor and computer dealings were totaled, the price tag came to a whopping $2,137!
While insurance will cover most of that, it still comes to just under $2,200 for a steak dinner for two. That means that sometime in 2028 or 2029 Mary Lou and I will be able to afford to go out for another dine-in meal. Maybe next time we’ll get Uber to do the driving.