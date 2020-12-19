THIS AND THAT: Christmas is the most magical time of year

Many years ago, one of my middle school students gave me a coffee mug for Christmas.
That would typically not be an exciting gift since I don’t drink coffee. But this mug was interesting in an unusual way. Attached to the outside bottom was hidden a light-sensitive device. When the mug was lifted, Christmas music began playing. It was a great reminder of the season.
We took that mug to my in-laws’ home in Spartanburg for the holiday that year. At breakfast one morning, my mother-in-law was given the special mug – not realizing its magical quality.
As the meal proceeded, she lifted her mug and drank. The rest of us knew the secret and waited for her response. Lifting the mug – music played. Setting it down – music stopped.
After the third time, she began looking around when the music played, still not knowing its origin. With the rest of the table in on the joke, smiles and laughter began to show. Still Marjorie was clueless. She didn’t connect picking up the mug with the music, nor putting it down with its stopping.
When she finally admitted that she was hearing Christmas music, we all erupted in laughter. My wife showed her the trick, and everyone vied for the use of the mug the rest of that season. After a few years, the light-sensitive portion of the mug stopped working. The magic was gone.
But the magic of Christmas appeared a few years later in another setting.
Our youngest daughter began collecting Snow Village pieces when she was a young child. Each year, we went to a local store that sold the stores, houses, churches, inns and accessories for the village. Every Christmas season we set up the ceramic town complete with lights.
The village grew as did our daughter. Each Christmas the many boxes came downstairs, and things were carefully set up. After the new year, they went back into their individual boxes waiting for the arrival of a new member and the display for the following year.
When our daughter moved away, the Snow Village was left with us, and we moved it to our current home. Even with that daughter some distance away, it was an annual practice to bring down from the attic three huge plastic containers with all the Snow Village items.
A long table was brought in from the garage and placed in the family room behind the sofa. The buildings and associated pieces were set up, electrical cords were run and the entire town lit up at the end of the day-long process.
By that time, we had several grandchildren who lived nearby, and they oohed and aahed at the sight of the village with all its features. It was magical, but more magic was to come.
I purchased a remote control set one year. With a receiver plugged into an outlet, anything connected to it was turned on or off with the push of a button, and the Snow Village lights were all hooked up to that device.
With grandkids at the house one day, I told them there was magic to be found in the family room. The darkened Snow Village greeted them.
“If you say the magic words, the lights come on,” I told them.
With that, I recited the words, “Snow Village magic, lights turn on!”
Hand in pocket clutching the remote control, I pressed the button and the lights illuminated the entire village. The grandchildren – the oldest 10 at the time – were amazed.
I explained to them that to extinguish the glowing setup, more words needed to be spoken.
“Snow Village magic, lights turn off.”
A press of the remote button and darkness prevailed. We went through the routine several times. When the grandkids said the words correctly, the lights came on. When the “turn off” words were repeated, lights went out. In the eyes of four grandchildren, it was magic indeed. Before the end of that Christmas season, I showed them the electronic wizardry that caused the lights to shine.
While both of those instances of Christmas magic – music from a coffee mug and lights that mysteriously shone – were technologically based, there is real magic in Christmas that can’t be overlooked.
Divine magic was displayed in the form of a baby born in Bethlehem who changed the world. He brings music into the lives of all who believe and is light to all of humanity. May your Christmas be one filled with music and light, mystery and magic.