THIS AND THAT: An inaugural Halloween with a pirate mask

The smell of the rubber mask penetrated deep into my sinuses as I went from house to house.
This was my first experience of trick or treating, and getting a bag filled with candy from those in the neighborhood was a sweet thrill. The mask was of a one-eyed pirate, perfect for someone who was born in Pittsburgh, and I was with my best friend Bobby.
What made the outing tricky, however, was the one opening for an eye in the mask, making it hard to see in order to maneuver from one driveway to the next. Since I was small for a 5-year-old, getting the opening in the appropriate position to see was an even greater challenge. It seemed that the mask swallowed my head.
I was armed with a rubber knife tucked neatly between belt and trousers. No one was going to mess with a 4-foot-tall pirate with such an arsenal at his disposal. I don’t recall other costumes that I wore during my years of Halloween candy begging, but that first one was special.
Halloween is a wonderful night where we can become anyone or anything we want to be. Of course, since that time more than 60 years ago, costumes have become more elaborate than a mask and a pretend knife. My wife was into making costumes for our daughters. The first I recall was when our oldest dressed up as Wonder Woman.
The TV show starring Lynda Carter was the inspiration for the costume, and Mary Lou used clothing and accessories from the house to come up with a good superhero likeness. Our daughter looked every bit the part of the character and even had bullet-defending bracelets and a golden lasso made of yarn to get people to tell the truth.
Over the years, Mary Lou made up the girls to be Raggedy Ann, princesses, clowns and witches. The girls reveled in dressing up much more than I ever did. The costumes and their accompanying tidbits morphed into a playroom center where they could dress up all year long.
Today, Halloween is more than a single night of ghosts, ghouls, goblins and other costumed characters. October is now Fright Month. Throughout the 31 days of the month, there is an onslaught of scary movies on channels up and down the TV lineup. Stores beg shoppers to get not only candy and costumes, but also pumpkin items of all sorts from cookies to pies to ice cream to lattes.
With grandchildren at a distance this year, Mary Lou and I found a new way of enjoying the extended holiday season. Instead of doing serious decorations around the house, we exported a gift to our Chicago grandkids. Other than going to school, they have been limited to their home for much of the past eight months. Anything out of the norm is exciting to them.
A scary skeleton with light-up eyes, a demonic laugh and hinged jaw that moves up and down as it speaks was sent to the Windy City kids. Mary Lou purchased it, and before boxing it up to send off, she showed it to the 5- and 3-year-olds. They loved it and couldn’t wait for the arrival.
When it got to their home, they delighted in pressing the orange button that turns on the hideous creature for its 15-second routine of lighting up, talking and laughing. During our evening FaceTime with them, the scary skeleton is front and center on the sofa. Each child gets a chance to press the button and watch our feigned fright as we watch on the screen.
Few gifts we have sent them have provided the amount of joy they seem to have gotten from the skeleton. It’s sad to think that after tonight, it will be put away with the other Halloween decorations, lying dormant until Fright Month 2021 comes. Another year gone, another memorable Halloween for children.
And perhaps there is some child out there – maybe in Pittsburgh – who will wear a pirate mask and go on his first Halloween adventure.