THIS AND THAT: An act of kindness remembered for a lifetime

Never underestimate the power of a good deed. Even the smallest kindness can live on for years.
With Masters week upon us, my mind races back to my first visit to the Augusta National as a junior high school student. Dad took me to the tournament just a year or so after introducing me to the game of golf.
I was in awe. After playing on a course with grass on the fairways and greens a questionable find, seeing the deep greens of the National’s fairways was something unimaginable. After all, any golf tournament I’d seen on TV was in black and white. The hues of Augusta’s gorgeous azaleas and dominance of the green fairways came across the air waves to our house in shades of gray.
It was on a cold and rainy Saturday that we entered Gate 4 off Washington Road and parked in a lot that is now the practice area for the golfers. We trudged across wet grass, mud and rocks and entered the grounds with our badges prominently displayed.
A scrawny kid in a red windbreaker, I was in awe of the golf course and getting to see some of the dominant names in the game back in 1963. There was Johnny Pott, Gene Littler, George Bayer, Tommy Bolt, Tony Lema, the eventual winner Jack Nicklaus and my favorite, Arnold Palmer.
The rain began to come down as we approached the first tee, and I soon learned that water repellant doesn’t mean the same thing as waterproof. It didn’t take long while standing there to have my jacket soaked.
Since I didn’t have the foresight to wear a hat that day, water was dripping from my hair. I’m sure I looked like a wet dog that had been left out in a downpour. Suddenly the rain stopped, however, while I was watching a pair of golfers strike their drives on the first hole. I was confused. It was raining on the golfers just a few yards away, but not on me.
That is when I noticed the gentleman standing next to me quietly holding an umbrella, subtly protecting himself and me. A second glance and I saw an Augusta National caddie standing on the other side of this fellow. There was a name on the bag next to the caddie – Homero Blancas.
An amateur who had played for the University of Houston, Blancas was awaiting his turn to tee off and stood outside the ropes with his umbrella doing a kindness that has been remembered for 58 years.
My Dad and I made it all the way to the third hole before the elements became too much for an ill-prepared youngster. Wet and shivering I went with Dad back to the shelter of the car and a warm drive home. Blancas shot a 76 on a brutal scoring day for the entire field. He ended up tied for 39th when the tournament ended on Sunday.
He didn’t win any money for his performance that year and took seven more years before he played in the Masters again, however Blancas unknowingly walked away with a fan for life. An act of kindness doesn’t have to be huge or dramatic to make an impact.