THIS AND THAT: A week that changed us and the world

The plane lifted off at 7:10 a.m., and in our week away the world changed.
On March 7, 2020, the eight in our group soared into the early-morning sky on our way to Honduras and seven days of working with the mission organization Honduras Agape Foundation.
Most people who go on mission trips will admit that they are helped more in their Christian journey than the people they go to assist. That was the case for those of us on Cindy Fuller’s Honduras team.
We built desks, painted tables, delivered food, held health clinics, put on skits and learned to love people whose names we didn’t know and whose faith was inspiring. But as the eight of us were being transformed internally, the world was also being changed – shaken by a pandemic whose terrifying scope we began to realize that week.
Every morning we eagerly scoured news sources online to discover that athletic events were being scrapped one after another and that health precautions were being enforced. We left Honduras on the morning of March 14, less than two days before the country’s borders were closed because of COVID-19.
Once back at the Augusta airport, we shared hugs and handshakes, not knowing that they would be among the last physical contact we’d have with those outside our immediate families for months ahead. The world had changed.
Washing hands for 20 seconds, not touching faces and wearing masks soon became part of the daily routine as death rates soared and horror stories from emergency rooms across the country filled newscasts.
Like most of you, my wife and I spent most days in home isolation, cautiously venturing out to grocery stores only when necessary. The USC Aiken courses I taught were given an extra week of spring break before moving to online instruction. The teacher had to become a student to understand how best to conduct distance learning.
We lost friends during this time of being withdrawn. Some perished from COVID while others passed on from other ailments or age. Not going to funerals has been a sobering reality. We have missed being able to say goodbye and to provide comfort for grieving families.
With plenty of time on our hands, we tackled wild areas of our yard that had been untouched, reining in obstinate weeds and tenacious vines. It was hard labor over a span of several weeks before those areas looked as though someone cared.
During rest breaks and on rainy days, I watched the entire series run of “Cheers” on Netflix. I worked the daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku and even got interested in the Cryptoquote. We wore masks, used hand sanitizer, avoided crowds and stayed away from restaurants.
As the new year began, we had hope for receiving a vaccine, and now with two shots in our arms, Mary Lou and I are tentatively making plans to stretch our legs and visit daughters – perhaps even some friends.
So much has happened in these 365 days since we flew off to Honduras for our mission trip. We changed. The world changed. And now we are looking with hope to the coming months, hoping for yet another change for the better.