THIS AND THAT: A Masters memory with life lessons

“To every thing there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1
The writer of Ecclesiastes had it right, except he forgot to exclude 2020. This is the year that “every thing” did not necessarily have its season.
Here we are in November when thoughts should be turned to the end of an exciting college football season, yet it’s Masters week. Sure, college football is being played, but in some parts of the country it is just beginning, and in some places high schools will not hear the thrill of opening whistles.
COVID-19 has proven to be a deadly disrupter that even the powers-that-be at the Augusta National could not control.
So how does one go about writing his annual Masters column in November when the tournament has never before been played at this time of year?
A walk down memory lane, not to be confused with Magnolia Lane, might be in order. For more than 30 years I was fortunate to have access to my parents’ Masters badges. Not that I went to every round, but I went every year from 1963 until the mid-1990s.
I followed Arnie as a small part of his army and cheered him to victory in 1964, and I was with him for many years after even though he was unable to add to his collection of four green jackets.
Perhaps the tournament memory that suits this strange year best is the one with perhaps the most unusual ending. To me that was 1968, a year in which a pencil played a role in Masters history.
At the golf course on that Sunday, I was trying to decide who to follow and where to go. In the vicinity of the ninth green, I heard a roar that came from the first hole and soon saw the reason. A nearby scoreboard showed that Argentinian Roberto De Vicenzo had made an eagle.
I decided to follow the gentleman who was celebrating his 45th birthday that day. It was only a few hundred yards to the second green, and I went there as fast as my 19-year-old legs could carry me, arriving in time to see De Vicenzo’s third shot narrowly miss going in for another eagle.
After tapping in for birdie on that hole, he hit his second shot on No. 3 to a foot. He was four under par for the day after three holes. The remainder of his round I followed De Vicenzo up and down the hills of Augusta National as he put together a stellar 18 holes. I peered over shoulders and between heads as he made a 4-foot putt for birdie on 17 and groaned as he missed his par putt on 18. Still, the leaderboard had him tied at the top with Bob Goalby who was a couple of groups behind.
We got home that afternoon before the final group arrived at the last hole and figured that there would be an 18-hole playoff the next day. I was ready to miss a couple of my USC Aiken classes for the opportunity to watch the extra round.
It was only while watching the local news that night that we discovered the terrible news. While De Vicenzo made a birdie 3 on the 17th hole, he had signed his scorecard that had 4 for the total on that hole. It was a mistake that could have been corrected before he signed it, but once the signature is affixed, that is the score that goes into the record book.
Instead of having a 65 for the day, De Vicenzo was credited with a 66 because of the error. That cost him a chance to be in the playoff with Goalby, the winner of the green jacket that year.
More than the outstanding golf he played that week, De Vicenzo’s actions afterward caught the world’s attention and taught me several lessons.
First be thorough and mind the details – not only in golf, but also in life.
Second, don’t blame others for mistakes I make. De Vicenzo could have blamed his playing partner Tommy Aaron, who inadvertently wrote the wrong score. He didn’t. He took full responsibility.
Third, it is possible to be graceful in defeat, even in the cruelest of losses. De Vicenzo apologized for putting the Masters tournament in the spotlight over his mistake.
Fourth, sometimes the loser shines because of his actions. I have no idea what Bob Goalby said after winning the tournament that year. And he won fair and square. But I remember the famous words of De Vicenzo as he put all the blame on his shoulders.
“All I can say is what a stupid I am to be wrong in this wonderful tournament,” he was quoted as saying.
Dignity in defeat, a lesson for all of us, even in a year as strange as this one.