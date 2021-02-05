THIS AND THAT: A final farewell to a long-ago friend

Losing a friend, any friend, is painful.
Upon first viewing the Facebook post on Dennis’ page, I was perplexed. It said that Dennis would be missed and that the loneliness was too much to bear. Was this Dennis writing about himself?
Then it dawned on me that this was a message from his wife. Dennis had passed away.
In the various times of our lives, we find ourselves in need of friends – good friends. It was that way in my first going-away experience – summers as a camp counselor. Soon there were friends to help me through a new chapter in life. Going off to college for the first time was another such experience. Though only 60 miles from home, I found new friends to help me adjust to the big-school experience.
Reporting for two years of Navy duty seemed even more daunting. Upon arrival at the Charleston Navy Base, I had no idea where I would spend the next 24 months. Then I was assigned to the USS Blakely which happened to be homeported in Charleston.
Climbing the gangway to the bow of the ship in May 1971, I knew no one aboard and was a mere seaman – the lowest rung on the ship’s personnel ladder. After a few days aboard, I met Dennis who helped me with the ins and outs of military protocol as well as the peculiarities of this particular ship.
The first thing that was noticeable about Dennis was his name. No, not Dennis. The name Pittsnogle is not one I was familiar with growing up in Aiken. He was from Falls Church, Virginia, and was as pleasant a fellow as one could want.
He took me under his wing, not in a big brotherly kind of way, but in the manner of a helpful friend. He was a plank owner on the Blakely and was part of First Division, the deck crew that chipped and painted, swabbed decks, stood watch, cast the ship off from piers and tied it up when it returned to port. That’s where I began my Blakely career.
It was often tedious work, and there were hurry-up-and-wait moments as well as those when we were assigned tasks that should have been done yesterday. Dennis was always there to explain, help avoid pitfalls and guide a novice sailor around the Navy world.
I didn’t always understand the lingo of sailoring, and when Dennis kept saying that he was going to the beach when liberty call was sounded, I had visions of his going to Isle of Palms or Sullivan’s Island. A month or so into my tour, I finally understood that going to the beach meant going ashore.
On a North Atlantic cruise, we visited cities in Norway, Denmark and Germany, taking in the sights and the local cuisine. Dennis and I went to a Chinese restaurant in Kiel, Germany, and toured some of the best patisseries in Brest, France.
We became such good friends during my first months on board that Mary Lou and I asked Dennis to be a groomsman in our wedding. I recall the photos from that special day with him and his bright smile. The morning of the wedding, he escorted Mary Lou on some last-minute errands while I played basketball with family members and friends in the wedding party.
Not long after I returned to the ship, Dennis’ Navy duty was over. He departed the Blakely and was soon gone from my life, but not from my memories. In days before internet and social media, it was not so easy to keep track of people.
Perhaps 20 years ago, I decided to look him up and found Dennis married and living somewhere in West Virginia. I got a phone number and called. We talked for an hour catching up on lives that had changed significantly since Blakely days. Then we lost touch again as life has a way of demanding action on things in front of us, not a few hundred miles away.
Last year there was a Facebook message from Dennis and a request to talk to me. I sent my phone number, and one Sunday afternoon he called. Among his other skills, he worked as a freelance writer for a couple of newspapers in northern West Virginia, and he asked about some issues he had with his employer.
I hadn’t heard from him again until last week’s shocking news. We never know when that final conversation will be, and we should always be prepared that this one might be the last.
Farewell Dennis. Rest in peace shipmate and friend.