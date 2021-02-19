THIS AND THAT: 60 years and counting for Aiken's campus

Sixty years ago a new venture started in Aiken – a venture that has grown beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.
In 1961, USC Aiken opened its doors in a downtown estate built originally as a residence. Starting out as a two-year introduction to college, USC Aiken catered to commuter students who chose to travel from North Augusta, Barnwell and Edgefield instead of living on the Columbia campus.
Many of the students transferred their USCA credits to the main campus while others moved on to various schools across the state and around the country. I was one of USCA’s early students, beginning my college career when the fledgling school was just 5 years old.
Classes were held in the structure known as Banksia which later held the county library and now is home to the Aiken County Historical Museum. Rooms that were once bed chambers became classrooms. The huge ballroom was a gathering spot for students waiting for the change of class. A dungeon-like downstairs held the chemistry lab and the student lounge.
My first class was English 101 with Virginia McMillan as the instructor. A knowledgable teacher, she taught us the intricacies of grammar and composition in the 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday course. Because office hours for the school began at 9, Mrs. McMillan was often the first non-student to arrive.
While classmates and I stood outside the front door, we waited for the purr of her yellow convertible VW Beetle to enter the horseshoe-shaped driveway and park – often a few minutes after the designated start time for the class.
Books under her arms, she hurriedly searched for the key to the front door and let us students into the building. We filed into the foyer, through the ballroom and went into the first room on the right. That was the start of college!
There were only a couple hundred students enrolled at that time, many of them part-timers and some of them the non-traditional type. There were women who had taken care of families and decided to enroll at the school to fulfill a further role in their lives. There were veterans who had provided service to country and entered under the GI Bill.
My first steps into the USCA of 1966 involved a meeting with the school’s director, Bill Casper. He later was named the school’s first chancellor. After getting my acceptance letter in the spring, I waited until the end of summer to call and make an appointment with the man I came to know as Mr. Casper. It was he who walked me through advisement that first semester, inserting my name into the English class, political science, history, math and chemistry.
It was at USCA that I met professors who were instrumental in my career choice, like Ernestine Law who introduced me to the world of journalism.
For those first two years, the hallways, sitting rooms, bedrooms, ballroom and basement of Banksia were college. Occasional dances were held, where else, in the ballroom. Basketball games were held at local junior high and high school gyms since the new school did not have a facility of its own. The coach was a local veterinarian who volunteered his time and talents.
A few years after completing my degree and active duty service in the Navy, I visited the new USCA facility on University Parkway. What is now the Penland Building was the lone structure on campus, but it was so huge that I couldn’t imagine the university ever needing more than that. That’s why I am not on the long-range planning committee.
Soon there was a separate library building, then the Student Activities Center. Before long there were more structures popping up on an ever-growing campus. A classroom building, a science building, the Business and Education building, Etherredge Center, Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, Convocation Center and more followed.
From a population of a couple hundred when it began, the school now has more than 3,500 students. A non-degree-granting institution initially, USCA now offers a full range of majors in the arts, humanities, sciences, business and education as well as master’s degrees in some fields.
But there is more to come. The University is now well into 21st-century innovation with plans for construction of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative which should add their appearances on campus in coming years.
Sixty years ago some people had the germ of an idea for a college in Aiken. That germ sprouted into a bumper crop that continues to be an amazing part of this community.