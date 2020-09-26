The Return prayer event brings worshippers together

A few hundred people gathered at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Saturday to pray and worship together.
The event, called The Return, was held in conjunction with a national event that took place on the National Mall in Washington. Many pastors and community leaders spoke and prayed at the center, located at 400 Kershaw St., and there was also live music.
Gerald Haynes, a pastor with New Life Ministries of Aiken, said this event was an opportunity for the city and the church "to realize that we need to return back to our first love, which is Jesus Christ."
The event is inspired by Jewish practices known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, a time to intensify prayers, intercession, repentance and revival. These were common themes for many of the speakers.
The majority of the crowd brought lawn chairs and sat watching, while the speakers and singers used a microphone under the gazebo in front of them.
James Boughner, an Aiken resident, attended the event and knelt in prayer with his hands clasped together. He said he's been praying for God to move and help "our country to unify and become one again." He thinks that "we haven't sought God as a whole."
"It all starts with prayer," Boughner said. "Prayer is the key to everything. The Bible says if my people which are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face, he says I’ll hear from heaven and I’ll heal your land. This is God’s promise."
“The primary purpose is for us to come together to pray and the primary purpose of the prayer is to pray for this nation, that we will be unified, that we will be one,” said Roger Rollins, the leading organizer of the event and the executive director of The Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, Inc., leading up to the event. “It’s all in the name of Jesus and we believe that he is the answer to all the stuff that is going on.”
Michael Frazier, of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, delivered an impassioned prayer of thanks to God.
"Father, we thank you for what you’re going to do," Frazier said. "God, I praise you for what you’ve already done for Aiken. I’ve seen you move Lord. I’ve seen you bless us. I’ve seen the peace here in Aiken."
“This event is not about pushing anyone’s political agenda, it’s not about pushing anyone’s religious doctrine,” said William Wallace, one of the organizers and the administrative pastor at Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, before the event. “It’s just about saying we love God and we want to do what God has called us to do and we want to come together as one to come down here and show them that we can unite and we can worship and we can pray.”
"I’m just here to see God move and to change the hearts of America," Boughner said.