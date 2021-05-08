The 'Garland Zoo:' Local mom talks adoption and motherhood

One local family has five kids, four dogs, three cats, two snakes and a chameleon, all in the same household. They affectionately call themselves the "Garland Zoo."
The family loves fishing, taking their dogs on walks, going to the beach, attending church, riding bikes, playing games, volunteering and listening to live music.
Today they celebrate Mother's Day.
Three of the Garland children, all biological siblings, were adopted by the family in October 2019. Tiffany Garland knew from an early age that she would adopt children someday.
Born and raised in Aiken, Garland said she had a rough upbringing . She joined a church youth group at age 12, learning more about her faith and diving more into prayer.
"I just kind of cried out. I was just like, 'God, why is my life like this?' I got this kind of overwhelming peace," Garland said. "I get teary-eyed thinking about it now, but God said, 'One day, you're going to make this right. We are going to, together, make this right.'"
Garland met a friend who had been adopted, inspiring her to adopt children someday. Specifically, Garland wanted to adopt siblings. Children are sometimes separated from their siblings in the foster care system – a fate Garland and her brother feared when they were young.
As an adult, Garland had two biological sons, ages 15 and 12, before her adoption journey began. She and her husband have been married for 19 years. Five years ago, she survived a brain tumor, a condition that still affects her today.
The process of adopting her three youngest children was filled with challenges, patience and prayer, but meeting the three kids was love at first sight.
"It was instant. We were all completely enamored with them," Garland said.
Raising children who spent the first part of their lives in a different situation can be challenging.
Garland said patience, understanding and the ability to recognize how trauma can affect a child are all important traits for adoptive parents.
"You need to have some understanding of trauma, and the response that it brings," Garland said. "If you've never lived it, you can only understand to some extent. Having lived it, it's like, I can see something happening."
Although Garland's free time is limited by her busy schedule, with her days starting before 6 a.m., she enjoys getting coffee with her friends and teaching yoga to senior citizens .
The Garland family hopes to adopt another girl soon.
Garland's advice to fellow mothers: "Give yourself a break."
"It's so much work, and it's hard. It's not cake and ice cream all the way through … but it's so rewarding, and so worth it, and I know that I am doing exactly what I'm meant to be doing. I'm mom-ing," Garland said.