Take a hike in 2021: SC state parks to participate in First Day Hike, including Redcliffe in Aiken County

State parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1.
Hundreds of free hikes will be conducted on New Year's Day across the U.S. as part of First Day Hikes, an annual program that helps people recharge with an outdoor outing.
While Aiken State Park isn't participating in the event, those in Aiken County can still visit the Redcliffe Plantation State Park in Beech Island, which is about 30 minutes from Aiken.
Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.
In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf.
This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the coronavirus, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people. Park visitors can pick up brochures and material at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last.
A special addition this year will be the introduction of Kids in Parks TRACK trails, which invite children to explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes. Trails have been designated at Sesquicentennial, Landsford Canal, Musgrove Mill and Table Rock state parks.
All parks taking part in a First Day Hike include:
- Andrew Jackson State Park
- Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
- Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site
- Chester State Park
- Colleton State Park
- Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site
- Edisto Beach State Park
- Givhans Ferry
- Hamilton Branch State Park
- Hampton Plantation
- Hickory Knob State Resort Park
- Hunting Island State Park
- Huntington Beach State Park
- Lake Hartwell State Park
- Landsford Canal
- Lee State Park
- Myrtle Beach State Park
- Paris Mountain State Park
- Poinsett State Park
- Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site
- Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site
- Sesquicentennial State Park
- Table Rock State Park