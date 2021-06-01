Summer unofficially begins with opening of pools in Aiken

While the first day of summer may not technically be until June 20, public pools around Aiken are starting to open up, as is customary on Memorial Day weekend.
The City of Aiken Public Pool, located at 416 Kershaw St. N.E. at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, had its opening day on May 30, and the pool saw dozens of visitors over the long weekend.
With the weather being nice and somewhat cloudy over the weekend, area residents like Myciah Brees visited the pool. Brees, of Augusta, said she enjoys coming to the pool and getting in the water.
With a laugh, Brees said it's nice to go "swimming without the worry of sharks."
Keaton Sheeks, also of Augusta, said she likes being at the pool because she can tan and also get in the water.
"It's nice to get out of the heat," Sheeks said.
Samantha Radford, the City of Aiken's recreation manager, said the pool had a well-attended first few days, with a minimum of 80 visitors each day.
"It was a great opening weekend for us, for sure," Radford said.
The pool, which received a $1.25 million renovation last year, is 5 feet deep at its deepest point and has various water features, including two water slides and several spray jets.
Open swim hours for the 2021 season are 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The daily swim rates are $1 for city residents and $2 for non-residents.
Family passes are also available, which cost $125 for residents and $155 for non-residents. Family passes are for families of four, but extra people can be added. To add someone, it's $25 per person for city residents and $35 per person for non-residents.
"You basically buy a one-time pass and you come and go as you please throughout the summer," Radford said about the family passes.
For those looking to rent the pool out, rentals are available on Friday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The pool is open through Sept. 7.
The Citizens Park Sprayground opened April 1 and is located at 945 Barry Johnson Blvd. across from the park's batting cages. Admission for the sprayground is free.
The Aiken County Recreation Center pool, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, will open its pool on June 14, according to a flyer posted on the center's Facebook page. The pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Aug. 13, excluding July 5. Saturday hours may fluctuate based on whether the pool is rented out.
The cost is $2 per person and lifeguards are on duty. Swimmers must wear swim attire; cotton is not allowed.
Other swimming options
Aiken State Park
1145 State Park Road, Windsor
Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Natural swim area; no lifeguards. Park fees apply.
Clarks Hill Recreation Area
J. Strom Thurmond Lake
Two swim beaches; $5 per vehicle. Located in McCormick County, the recreation area is two miles from the J. Strom Thurmond Visitor Center at 510 Clarks Hill Highway, Clarks Hill. From the visitor center, follow U.S. 221 for approximately two miles; the park is located on the left.
Aiken County Family Y Pool
621 Trolley Line Road, Aiken
Pools and water attractions. Special rates for non-members. Admission fee.
Fermata Club
841 Whiskey Road, Aiken
Member-owned, swimming and tennis social club. Membership required.
Gregg Park Civic Center
1001 A Avenue, Graniteville
Free for members. Minimal fee for non-members.
Hammond Hills Suburban Club
145 Cypress Drive, North Augusta
Hammond Hills Suburban Club is a nonprofit recreation club. Membership required.
Richardson’s Lake
919 Richardson Lake Road, Warrenville
Natural swim area. Open May-September; lifeguards on duty. Admission fee.
Riverview Park Splash Pad
100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta
Public water attraction splash pad; no lifeguards on duty. Admission is free.
Summerfield Park Splash Pad
738 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta
Public water attraction splash pad; no lifeguards on duty. Admission is free.