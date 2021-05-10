Residents encouraged to sign up for Aiken Community Blood Drive in June

Only three out of every 100 Americans donate blood, according to the American Red Cross.
Aiken residents can help with the donation process by marking their calendars now for the second Aiken Community Blood Drive this summer.
The Aiken Community Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W.
"This year, we have Donor Prize Packs with T-shirts, Girl Scout Cookies, and additional discounts from local businesses like Betsy’s Round the Corner and Flanigan’s Ice Cream," said Kristen Boyle, donor recruitment account representative with American Red Cross Blood Services, in an email. "We continue to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross recently began testing donations from self-identified African Americans for the sickle cell trait, as well."
Residents can sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "AikenGives" or go directly to this link: rcblood.org/3vQggH2.
"Our goal is 100 units, and we hope to sign up roughly 160 donors," Boyle said.
Resident may donate blood every 56 days. Donors must be in good health and feeling well, must be at least 16 years old in most states, and must weigh at least 110 pounds.
All blood donations continue to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help coronavirus patients.
Blood drive co-sponsors include Amentum, Aiken Standard, Savannah River Remediation, City of Aiken, Betsy's Round the Corner, Flanigan's Ice Cream Parlor and the Girl Scouts.