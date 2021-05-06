National Day of Prayer: Residents come together, pray for nation in downtown Aiken

On a sunny afternoon in downtown Aiken, a few dozen residents gathered in front of SRP Federal Credit Union to come before God in prayer on the 70th National Day of Prayer.

The day is celebrated across the globe on the first Thursday in May and is a yearly tradition in Aiken. Residents took turns manning the microphone and praying about whatever was on their minds.

Barb Rollins led off the event by referencing Joel 2:1, which says, "Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the Lord cometh, for it is nigh at hand."

"Our nation is in peril," Rollins said. "I am sounding the alarm that we need to pray and put action to our prayers."

She then blew into a shofar, a ram's horn trumpet used for religious ceremonies, to give action to sounding the alarm.

"We pray for this community, Lord," intoned the Rev. Wesley Guyton of Randall Baptist Church. "We pray that you will continue to bring us together. We pray, Lord, that you keep us on one accord."

Guyton also spoke about the universal nature of prayer, saying with great emotion and emphasis, "We all can pray, we all can call upon your name, we all can petition you, father, to keep us and hold us."

The Rev. Paul Bush, of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, prayed about the events of the past year, including the coronavirus pandemic that dominated 2020. Bush noted that while the pandemic could have helped create unity to fight against the coronavirus, "man found a way to mess that up" and make COVID-19 political.

"We even allowed that to divide us, the very thing that could’ve brought us together," Bush said. "So here we are again, asking for your mercy and your grace."

Bush continued by saying, "God, help us to realize that the only person that we belong to is you. So God, we ask that you have mercy on us; have mercy on leaders all over this land and country."

"You’re not just the God of America," Bush prayed. "You’re the God of the world; you’re the God of every nation. Whether they acknowledge you or not, God, you are who you are, and we thank you for that."

There were also plans for a Thursday night event at H. Odell Weeks Activity Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, with the event being held from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. featuring prayer, scripture and music.

The theme of this year's Day of Prayer was "Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty."

For more information about the National Day of Prayer, visit nationaldayofprayer.org.