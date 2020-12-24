Local church holds Christmas Eve service in Aiken Mall parking lot

Despite the pouring rain, dozens of cars parked at the Aiken Mall on Thursday evening for a drive-in Christmas Eve service hosted by St. John's United Methodist Church.
The service, dubbed the "Christmas Eve gift to Aiken," featured live music, readings from the Bible and a sermon from Tim McClendon, the senior pastor at St. John's.
Attendees stayed in their cars with the windows up and listened to the service, which was broadcast on an FM radio station.
The Aiken Brass welcomed attendees with music as they entered the parking lot, while members of the the church's chancel choir and the 9:02 band played during the service. The performing members of the church, as well as the speakers, were on a covered stage, keeping them mostly dry from the rain.
Interspersed with the music were Bible readings telling the story of Jesus's birth, including passages from the books of Isaiah, Micah, Matthew and Luke.
McClendon's sermon was titled "The Gift" and was one of hope.
"Even in the midst of rain, in the midst of darkness, in the midst of all the troubles we’ve seen in life, we are people of hope," McClendon said. "The community of Aiken is a community of hope, that we believe that there is a light that shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it."
Each car was given a battery-operated candle to allow for a candle lighting at the conclusion of the service. Many attendees also turned their car lights on to greaten the effect. As many of them left, they honked their horns in celebration of the Christmas holiday.
"It means God cares about us," McClendon said after the service about what Christmas means to him. "It means that, even in the midst of all the mud and muck and the weirdness of the world and even humanity, God cares enough about us to come down and redeem us."