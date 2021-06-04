'Little country church that cares' to host Christian Reggae concert

In the 58 years that Pastor John Arthur has led the congregation at Eureka First Baptist Church, countless singers and musicians have lifted their voices in praise inside the “little country church that cares.” But there has never been anything quite like what will unfold on the Friday night before Father's Day 2021.
Christafari, a Los Angeles-based Gospel Reggae group that has performed in 80 nations (including at two Olympic Games), will bring its 2021 world tour to tiny Eureka on June 18 for a 7 p.m. outreach concert.
Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted during the event. Seating will be limited.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to pre-register at the church's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eurekafirstbaptistchurch.
Christafari is led by Pastor Mark Mohr, a former drug addict who took his “Freedom Step” out of addiction after attending a Christian camp in his native California and committing his life to Christ.
He has led the gospel reggae group since 1989, including several years and two albums under the guidance of contemporary Christian superstar TobyMac. Pastor Mohr tours and performs with his wife Avion Blackman, an accomplished singer from Trinidad whom he married in 2004 after a Christafari tour through the Caribbean.
In 2012, Christafari made history by becoming the first Gospel group to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae charts and has since topped the charts with five subsequent releases.
The group tours with its own film crew, and portions of a documentary on the current world tour for these “musicianaries” are expected to be filmed in and around Eureka First Baptist Church.
For more information on the church, call Pastor John Arthur at 803-648-7569 or associate pastor Tony Baughman at 803-257-7669.