Grace Church of Aiken welcomes new lead pastor

On Sunday, Grace Church of Aiken will officially celebrate the installation of its new lead pastor, Shannon Hollinger.
Hollinger relocated to Aiken from the Columbus, Ohio, area on Oct. 30, along with his wife April and their two daughters Jenna and Emily. The Hollingers' son, Ben, is currently a junior at Wright State University.
For the past nine years, Hollinger served as an associate pastor at Northwest Chapel in Dublin, Ohio. When speaking of his ministry passions, he said, “it’s all about people … not about programs.”
He encourages his church family to “live on mission for Jesus Christ every moment of every day in every circumstance, not just at church on Sunday.”
Grace Church, which is affiliated with the Charis Fellowship, teamed up with Assist Church Expansion to begin its search for a new pastor in May 2020. The successful search culminated with Hollinger’s acceptance of the church’s call in early October, after a unanimous vote by the membership.
The Grace church family welcomes friends and community members to join them for the installation ceremony to be held during the regular 10 a.m. worship service at 144 Talatha Church Road. Light refreshments will follow.
Grace Church was founded in 1974 after several families from the Mansfield, Ohio, area arrived in Aiken to help build what is now the ASCO manufacturing facility. In 1975, Steve Taylor became pastor of the church and they began holding services in the old Aiken Community Playhouse. In 1983, they completed construction of their own building on Talatha Church Road, and in subsequent years, five additions and expansions were completed.
In 1992, Don Soule joined Taylor in ministry to the Aiken church, first serving as the pastor for youth and families and then transitioning to associate pastor in 2009. The assembly changed its name to Grace Church of Aiken in 2011, and remains part of the Charis Fellowship, formerly known as The Fellowship of Grace Brethren Churches.
Chad Parker joined the Aiken team as youth pastor in June 2012. In October 2016, Steve Taylor retired from pastoral ministries after 41 years. Andrew Leisure served as lead pastor from April 2017 to December 2019, and Don Soule has served twice as interim lead pastor.
For more information, visit gracechurchaiken.com.