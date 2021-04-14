Aiken synagogue will hold second 100th anniversary virtual celebration Sunday

Aiken's synagogue is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and will be holding the second part of the celebration Sunday.

The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue is holding a Zoom video conference focusing on the history of the Aiken Jewish community. While the first Zoom, held in March, focused on the 1850s to 1950, the second part will be about the 1950s to today.

This session will highlight the contributions made by the Aiken Jewish community to civic life in Aiken and beyond.

It will also trace the changing nature of the Aiken Jewish community as the role of Jewish merchants declined, but was offset by the influx of Jewish engineers at the Savannah River Site and more recently by retirees moving to the area.

The event will have highlights from the "A Source of Light" exhibit, which celebrates the centennial, as well as featured speakers sharing their stories and memories.

Exhibit highlights will be shown for around 30 minutes before the featured speakers, who will take 5 to 10 minutes each. There will also be time for a Q&A session in the Zoom chat.

Bill Schuster, the synagogue's president, will also speak about the current state of the Aiken Jewish community.

To get the link to join the Zoom, residents can visit asourceoflight.org/events.