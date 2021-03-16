Aiken synagogue will hold 100th anniversary virtual celebration Sunday

Aiken's synagogue is celebrating its 100th year, but the festivities have changed a bit for health reasons.

The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue is planning two different Zoom video conferences, which will focus on the history of the Aiken Jewish community.

Each of the two events will have highlights from the "A Source of Light" exhibit, which celebrates the centennial, as well as featured speakers sharing their stories.

The first virtual event via Zoom will be Sunday, March 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and will highlight the early Aiken Jewish community from the 1850s to the peak of Jewish Merchant activity around 1950. This session will focus on the role of early Aiken Jewish families in establishing the community and in contributing to the commercial growth of the town.

Exhibit highlights will be shown for around 30 minutes before the featured speakers, who will take 5 to 10 minutes each. There will also be time for a Q&A session in the Zoom chat.

Speakers will include Nelson Danish, Stephen Surasky, Mitch Rifkin and Stuart Fine, among others.

To get the link to join the Zoom, residents can visit asourceoflight.org/events.

The second virtual event via Zoom will be on Sunday, April 18, and will focus on the Aiken Jewish community from the 1950s to today. This session will highlight the contributions made by the Aiken Jewish community to civic life in Aiken and beyond.

The session will also trace the changing nature of the Aiken Jewish community as the role of Jewish merchants declined, but was offset by the influx of Jewish engineers at the Savannah River Site and more recently by retirees moving to the area.

The second event will have the same 30 minutes of exhibit highlights, as well as the Q&A. The featured speakers will be different, however.

The previously scheduled in-person events have been rescheduled to 2022. The synagogue's centennial celebration weekend will happen March 4-6, 2022, with the "A Source of Light” exhibit being displayed at the Aiken County Historical Museum from March-May 2022.